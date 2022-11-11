Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A Brooklyn man is running 120 miles from Manhattan to Montauk this weekend with the goal of raising $15,000 for Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit advocating for gun law reform.

Matthew Fertig raised more than $5,000 in a GoFundMe campaign as of the day before his long-distance run, which he expects to complete in two days over November 12-13. His run is in response to A gunman killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. on February 14, 2018.

“I was a senior in high school when the Parkland shooting happened and know several people that lost friends and family that day,.” he said. “Sadly, four years later, we have made little progress in the fight to prevent gun violence and mass shootings in this country.”

The 22-year-old long-distance runner estimated that 10 to 15 people have already signed up to take part in at least one leg of the run with him.

Everytown for Gun Safety (everytown.org) was formed in 2013 for the purpose of educating the public about the detrimental effects of illegal guns in order to reduce gun violence in the United States and to lessen the burdens of government by assisting local governments and law enforcement agencies in their efforts to develop effective policies that would combat illegal guns.

Fertig said he would like to see the federal government pass common sense gun reform. In his opinion, this would include banning the sale of bump stocks and assault rifles, implementing strict background checks on those who wish to purchase a gun and doing more to get ghost guns off the streets.

Those interested in contacting Fertig in regards to getting involved in the charity run can email him at [email protected].

-With Queens Courier