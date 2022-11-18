Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Enjoy days and nights of fun and enrichment with all sorts of exciting events and activities on the North Fork this week, November 18–24, 2022.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

Kerry Kearny Live at übergeek Brewing Company With Violinist Heather Hardy

Friday, November 18, 7–10 p.m.

Don’t miss the slide guitar playing of Kerry Kearny along with the dreamy violin sounds of Heather Hardy. Meanwhile, sip on your favorite ales, IPAs, cocktails and four-packs at übergeek.

400 Hallett Road, Riverhead. 631-381-0848, ubergeekbrewing.com

The Machine at The Suffolk

Friday and Saturday, November 18 and 19, 8 p.m.

Get ready for two nights of Pink Floyd’s best songs performed by renowned New York quartet The Machine. On Friday, they’ll play the entire album The Wall plus a few deep cuts. On Saturday, they’ll perform the Animals album and Floyd’s greatest hits. Tickets are $49–$59. Doors open at 7 p.m.

118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Paris Ray at Jason’s Vineyard

Saturday, November 19, 1:30 p.m.

Enjoy the dreamy sounds of Paris Ray, a native Long Islander who began her career as a child actress appearing on shows like Guiding Light, Late Night With Conan O’Brien and iCarly. She started performing on the guitar as a teenager and has never looked back. Ray is a two-time Top Ten Finalist of the Grammy’s Gig of a Lifetime.

1785 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-238-5801, jasonsvineyard.com

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Champagne Tour

Saturday and Sunday, November 19 and 20, noon–4 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to explore the secrets of bubbly at Pindar Vineyards, where you will tour the vineyard, fermentation room and barrel cellar. You’ll also learn about the stages of making Champagne, including corking, disgorging and wire netting the bottles. In addition, there is a tasting of five delightful Pindar bubbly libations. Be sure to book your tour ahead of time.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

Wine-Making Experience at Sannino Vineyard

Sunday, November 20, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Enjoy a deep dive into the wine-making process that includes a full tour of the vineyard, wine-making facilities and barrel cellar. There will be a light lunch and the opportunity to blend your own wine and take home a bottle.

15975 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Structures of Sound

Friday, November 18, 5:30–6:30 p.m.

Music lovers can bop on over to the Riverhead Free Library, where Ben will be leading discussions about the greatest albums of all time, including Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228, riverhead.librarycalendar.com

Beginner Country Line Dancing in the Barn

Monday, November 21, 7–8:30 p.m.

Learn to do-si-do in style at Spirit’s Promise Equine Rescue, where you’ll learn basic steps and popular beginner dances. All proceeds will go to benefit horse rescue efforts.

2746 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-875-0433, spiritspromise.com

Thanksgiving Charcuterie Plate

Tuesday, November 22, 1 p.m.

If you can’t get enough charcuterie, learn how to create your own plate at the Shelter Island Library. You’ll make a delicious take-home spread that includes meats, cheeses, nuts and crackers. The fee is $25 and can be paid in advance.

37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

Free Thanksgiving Dinner

Thursday, November 24, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Head on over to the Church of the Harvest in Riverhead for a free Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings for those alone or in need. Delivery meals will also be available for those who cannot leave their homes.

572 Raynor Avenue, Riverhead. 631-727-1977, churchoth.com

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

Ten Squared: A Season For Art Online Exhibit and Sale

On view through December 15

Take in the works of local artists celebrating late autumn. All art is available to purchase for $100, half of which will go to benefit the Southold Historical Museum.

54325 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-5500, southoldhistorical.org

50 Reasons Why: Your Take on the East End

On view through December 17

Don’t miss this intriguing open juried exhibition that allows artists to depict their feelings about the East End. Fifty-seven of the nearly 200 submitted works were selected due to their originality of vision and striking color.

133 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-2171, eastendarts.org

