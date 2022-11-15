Holiday Preview 2022: An Exciting Season at The Suffolk

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

2As The Suffolk steps into its first winter with its new name, new dining menu and new director, Gary Hygom is eager to show off the Riverhead venue’s increased range of programs.

“This winter, we’re really excited about the variety we’ve begun to achieve in our programming that includes artists who are new to The Suffolk like Tony Danza alongside some of our favorite mainstays like New Millennium Jazz Band and Lords of 52nd Street,” director Hygom says. “We’ve got something for everyone — from holiday shows for the whole family with Rockapella to a Guns N’ Roses tribute with Nightrain — and it all culminates in the biggest, most exciting New Year’s Eve party we’ve ever thrown.”

The holiday season kicks off on Saturday, November 26 with Watkins Glen Summer Jam Revisited — a recreation of the historic 1973 concert that featured The Allman Brothers, The Grateful Dead and The Band. The first week in December is packed with talent: Quarter Horse with special guest Tony Tripi and the Mother Truckers on Thursday, December 1, Top of the World: A Carpenters Christmas on Friday and Tony Danza: Standards & Stories on Saturday, December 3.

Jingles will be jollied the following weekend with Christmas concerts on Friday and Sunday: WLNG’s Rockabilly Christmas with Jason D. Williams, Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks, and The Vendettas on December 9 and Rockapella Christmas on December 11. On Saturday, December 10, Steve Solomon will present an updated, funnier-than-ever rendition of his Broadway one-man show My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish & I’m in Therapy.

The Suffolk will rock when Nightrain arrives on Friday, December 16 to revive that classic Guns N’ Roses sound.

That Saturday, the genre turns smooth with a Frank Sinatra Birthday Celebration featuring The New Millennium Jazz Band for a night of wine, appetizers, desserts and dancing.

On Friday, December 23, the dial is set back to rock with The Lords of 52nd Street, Billy Joel’s original band, who will infuse a bit of the Christmas spirit for the holiday weekend. The year comes to a close with a new disco-infused New Year’s Eve party that harkens back to the golden era of Studio 54 with That ’70s Band, dancing, hats, noisemakers, streamers, an exclusive menu, livestream of the Times Square Ball Drop and a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight.

For tickets, dining and drink menus, and more information, visit suffolktheater.com.