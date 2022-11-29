Things to Do in Palm Beach County for December 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

East Enders are returning to South Florida for the winter and that means Dan’s Papers Palm Beach is back, too! Find out what’s happening in Palm Beach County in December and enjoy all the events we’ve picked for you.

Palm Beach County Live Shows

Audacy Beach Festival

Saturday and Sunday, December 3 and 4, noon–10 p.m.

Enjoy the groovy vibes and fabulous music on the sands of Fort Lauderdale Beach with bands like Jimmy Eat World, Machine Gun Kelly and Dashboard Confessional. Choose from general admission or VIP passes that include happy hour discounted drinks.

1100 Seabreeze Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale. audacybeachfestival.com/tickets-2022

Comedian Jackie Martling Live at the Paddock

Friday, December 9, 6–10 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to hear Jackie Martling, best known as head writer and cast member of “The Howard Stern Show” for 18 years. He has been doing stand-up since 1979. The Paddock Restaurant features tiered seating for 300, as well as a full bar, great food and charming décor.

1111 West Congress Avenue, West Palm Beach. pbkennelclub.com/paddock-restaurant

Wellington Winterfest

Friday, December 9, 6–10 p.m.

The Wellington Chamber of Commerce and the Village of Wellington invite the community to a free event featuring a headline performance by Vanilla Ice, silent disco, holiday shopping, food vendors, Blizzard Beach for the young ones and more.

11700 Pierson Road, Wellington. 561-792-6525, wellingtonchamber.com

Carlin Park After Dark

Saturday, December 10, 7–8 p.m.

Head on over to the Seabreeze Amphitheater for a Jazzy Swingin’ Christmas with John Tesh. Bring along your blanket and take in the beautiful breezes while selecting your dinner from local food vendors. The concert is free to the public.

750 South S.R. A1A, Jupiter. 561-966-7043, discover.pbcgov.org/parks/amphitheaters

20th Anniversary Concert: Winter Tapestry 2022

Saturday, December 10, 7:30–9:30 p.m.

Join the Youth Singers of the Palm Beaches for this sparkling holiday tradition that blends holiday favorites with modern surprises. Tickets range from $15–$60 and must be purchased ahead of time.

701 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach. 561-823-7469, kravis.org

Mindi Abair’s I Can’t Wait for Christmas

Friday, December 16, 6–8 p.m.

Join Mindi for this holiday tradition at the Funky Biscuit featuring smooth, holiday-inspired jazz and a VIP wine tasting that includes wines selected to pair perfectly with the music. Tickets begin at $60.

303 SE Mizner Boulevard, Boca Raton. 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com

Miami City Ballet Presents George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker

Wednesday, December 28–Friday, December 30

The charming holiday tradition returns with an exceptional performance of George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker by the Miami City Ballet at the Kravis Center’s Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall. The show, which boats a cast of more than 100 dancers, is two-hours-long with a 20-minute intermission. Tickets, available for shows at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., start at $55.

701 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach. 561-832-7469, kravis.org

Fun Palm Beach County Activities

Palm Beach Food & Wine Fest

Thursday, December 8–Sunday, December 11

Don’t miss some serious poolside eating and sipping at the Palm Beach County Convention Center which includes world-renowned chefs and sommeliers. Special events include a Beef ’N’ Bourbon Experience, a Southern Revival and Chillin’ ’N’ Grillin’. Choose from single tickets to select events or ticket packages.

650 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach. pbfoodwinefest.com/schedule

The Garden of Life Palm Beaches Marathon

Saturday and Sunday, December 10 and 11

Runners can choose from a 5K challenge or flat 10K on Saturday, or a marathon, half-marathon, or relay event on Sunday. You’ll enjoy elegant scenery while you run for your own satisfaction or to qualify for the Boston Marathon.

104 Datura Street, West Palm Beach. gardenoflifemarathon.com

Boca Raton Bowl

Saturday, December 20, 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy a game at the beautiful FAU Stadium, where you’ll get to take in views of the Atlantic Ocean while watching the game. While you’re there, soak up the dining, shopping and culture of Boca Raton.

777 Glades Road, Boca Raton. 561-297-3000, roofclaimbocaratonbowl.com

Palm Beach County Kids Events

Pulp, Paper and Play

Saturday, December 3, 10:30 a.m.

Enjoy this hands-on workshop with your kiddos that includes pulp painting, creating handmade paper and making a paper relief sculpture. Register in advance online.

100 East Ocean Avenue, Boynton Beach. 561-742-6000, events.palmbeachculture.com/organization/110294081/city-of-boynton-beach-arts-cultural-center

Family Fun Day: Mizuhiki

Saturday, December 3, 11:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m.

Meet in the Kumiya Room of Morikami Museum and Gardens to learn the magic of mizuhiki, washi paper cords, which are the symbol of togetherness. The Family Fun Day is free with admission. While you’re there, enjoy the beautiful museum and gardens, which include the current exhibit on Japanese paper.

4000 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach. 561-495-0233, morikami.org

Christmas Bash for the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast

Sunday, December 4, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Bring your kiddo by for this family-friendly celebration where Santa will be visiting from 10:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. You’ll enjoy an animal parade, a scavenger hunt, a jingle bell toss, face painting and more.

4100 SW Leighton Farm Avenue, Palm City. facebook.com/events/humane-society-of-the-treasure-coast/christmas-bash/782279636549471

Family Fun Neon Christmas Tree

Sunday, December 4, 12:30–2 p.m.

Bring your kiddo ages 6 and up to Painting With a Twist, where they will create a fun holiday painting on a canvas of their choice. The cost is $29–$32 per person.

2288 North Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach. 561-736-5770, paintingwithatwist.com

SuperKids Community ToyFest FunDay

Saturday, December 17, 5–7 p.m.

Don’t miss this special event featuring a bouncy house, cotton candy, games and toys for every little one. The event is free.

1915 Spruce Avenue, West Palm Beach. eventbrite.com/e/superkids-community-toyfest-funday-tickets-442633648157

Holiday Break Music Camp

Monday, December 26–Friday, December 30, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

If your little rocker is looking for something jammin’ to do during the holiday break, bring them to the School of Rock, where they can play and sing with their talented peers daily.

141 NW 20th Street, Boca Raton. 561-430-2411, schoolofrock.com

Palm Beach County Art Exhibitions

Abundance of Riches: Louis Montoya & Leslie Ortiz, 1972-2022

On view through December 30

View this special exhibition in the Garden featuring Montoya and Ortiz’s still-life bronze monumental sculptures, paintings and works on paper. They will make you look again with fascination at everyday objects.

253 Barcelona Road, West Palm Beach. 561-832-5328, ansg.org

The Story of Whitewall

On view through December 31

In celebration of its 120th Anniversary, the Flagler Museum will present an exhibition that explores its history as a home, club, hotel and museum. View objects and photos that depict the unique significance of the location.

1 Whitewall Way, West Palm Beach. 561-655-2933, flaglermuseum.us

Hard Bodies: Contemporary Japanese Lacquer Sculpture

On view Saturday, December 3–Sunday, January 22

Enjoy this exploration of lacquer, which has been used for centuries by artists in East Asia to coat and bond wood, bamboo, textiles and ceramics. During the 1980s, a small group of artists began creating large-scale works that explored lacquer’s natural qualities.

102 Four Arts Plaza, West Palm Beach. 561-655-7226, fourarts.org

A Personal View on High Fashion and Street Style: Photographs from the Nicola Erni Collection

On view through February 12

Don’t miss your chance to view this collection of more than 250 photos that explore fashion and street-style photography through the eyes of Swiss collector and patron Nicola Erni. The exhibit is divided into 12 main sections and includes rare vintage prints, large-format photographs and polaroids.

1450 Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach. 561-832-5196, norton.org