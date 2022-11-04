Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Power Women with Victoria Schneps” podcast, Schneps Media President Victoria Schneps introduces you to an outstanding, powerful woman who has discovered the keys to success and is willing to share that secret with Victoria’s listeners.

MEET JUDGE KAREN GOPEE

This week on the Power Women podcast, Victoria Schneps speaks with Judge Karen Gopee, Justice of Supreme Court, about the people who impacted her early life, her role as Supreme Court judge, and her secrets to success.

A member of the Democratic Party, Gopee is a judge of the New York Supreme Court 11th Judicial District. She assumed her office on January 1, 2022 and her term will end on December 31, 2035.

Produced by Jacquelyn DeStasio and Eric Hercules