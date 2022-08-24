Dan’s Power Women of the East End to Be Honored for 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Dan’s Power Women of the East End will honor the fearless females who make the Hamptons and the North Fork the thriving and vibrant place it is to work, live and play.

Schneps Media, the parent company of Dan’s Papers, Behind he Hedges and the Long Island Press, is proud to bring together the most extraordinary women to connect, support one another, do business and build community. Because when women support women, amazing things happen. A raffle will be held with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the nonprofit NY Cancer Foundation.

2022 Dan’s Power Women of the East End Honorees

Debra Albert, Regional Leader of LEAN IN Network, NYC

Sheila Barrila, Partner at Insatiable Eats Catering & Events Specialists

Diane Burke, Executive Director of East End Arts

Candice Cain, President of Gemelli Films Incorporated

Lori Anne De Iulio Casdia, LDC Strategies

Melissa Cohn, Regional Vice President of The Melissa Cohn Group-William Raveis Mortgage, LLC

Tisha Collette, Founder of Collette Luxury Home Consignment

Paulette Corsair, Licensed Real Estate Salesperson at Nest Seekers International

Oana DeVito, President of Power Workout Hamptons Inc.

Belle Diouf, Fashion Model with BeautifulBliss

Donna Drake, President and TV Personality, Media Executive of Drake Media Network & Drake Media Studios

Elena Gibbs, Licensed Real Estate Salesperson with Sotheby’s International Realty

Jodi Giglio, New York State Assemblymember

Cheryl Grigg, owner of Chara’s Kitchen & Catering

Ellen Judson, RN, MBA, Vice President of Quality and Clinical Services at Wellbridge Addiction Treatment and Research

Frances Kweller Esq., Founder of Kweller Prep Tutoring Hamptons

Eva LaMere, President of Austin Williams Marketing Agency

Elena B. Langan, Dean and Professor of Law at Touro University Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center

Caren Menahem, Instagram Influencer, Media Personality, Creator of IGTV Show It’s Rough Out There!

Jessica Moloney, Self-Love Coach, Licensed Mental Health Counselor, International Motivational Speaker & Author

Kathleen Mulcahy, Executive Director of Fighting Chance

Marisa Nelson, Assistant Director of the Quogue Wildlife Refuge

Maria Orlandi, Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker with Compass Real Estate

Liz Parry, Owner/Founder of Hamptons Swim

Jennifer Ponzini, Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker with Saunders Real Estate

Jessica Rosati, Chief Programs Officer with Long Island Cares Inc.

Rebecca Seawright, New York State Assemblymember

Arline Shenker, Owner of Gringer Appliances

Debra Stein, Rabbi at Jewish Center of the Hamptons

Mary Slattery, Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker with Corcoran

Marisa Striano, Founder/Executive Director of Spirit’s Promise Horse Rescue

Emily Tisch Sussman, Host of She Pivots Podcast

Tina Toulon, Executive Director of New York Cancer Foundation

Eugenia Valliades, Licensed Real Estate Salesperson, The Michael Lorber Team at Douglas Elliman

Marylin Banks Winter, President of A&M Electrical Contractor & The AAECF Inc.

Amy Zerner, Artist/Author/Fashion Designer, The Enchanted World Collection of Amy Zerner

To nominate a Power Woman or to learn more about sponsorships contact Demetra, director of corporate events at [email protected] or call 718-260-4512.

Dan’s Power Women of the East End will be held 6 p.m. on September 8 at The Muses, which is located at 111 St. Andrews Road in Southampton. For tickets and more information, visit schnepsmedia.com.