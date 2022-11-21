Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Yoga is a great way to relieve stress. So is drinking mixologist Yael Vengeoff’s Old Fashioned cocktail, using Origen Vodka, in yoga pants. Whatever floats your boat.

Yael Vengroff’s Fall Holiday Old Fashioned

Ingredients for 2 drinks:

4 oz Origen Holistic Vodka

1 oz St. Elizabeth’s Allspice Dram

1/2 oz maple syrup

2 dashes Scrappy’s Orleans Bitters or other aromatic bitters

Directions:

Pour ingredients into cocktail shaker with ice and stir 50 times. Strain into rocks glasses with large ice cubes.

Garnish:

1 elegant skeleton leaf (as shown)

or

1 extra-large orange twist

1 brandied cherry

grated nutmeg (optional topping)

Enjoy!