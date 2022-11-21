Grapevine

Cocktail Recipe: Yael Vengroff’s Fall Holiday Old Fashioned

By
comments
Posted on
Yael Vengroff's Fall Holiday Old Fashioned cocktail
Yael Vengroff’s Fall Holiday Old Fashioned cocktail

Yoga is a great way to relieve stress. So is drinking mixologist Yael Vengeoff’s Old Fashioned cocktail, using Origen Vodka, in yoga pants. Whatever floats your boat.

Yael Vengroff’s Fall Holiday Old Fashioned

Ingredients for 2 drinks:

4 oz Origen Holistic Vodka
1 oz St. Elizabeth’s Allspice Dram
1/2 oz maple syrup
2 dashes Scrappy’s Orleans Bitters or other aromatic bitters

Directions:

Pour ingredients into cocktail shaker with ice and stir 50 times. Strain into rocks glasses with large ice cubes.

Garnish:

1 elegant skeleton leaf (as shown)

or

1 extra-large orange twist
1 brandied cherry
grated nutmeg (optional topping)

Enjoy!

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Things to do on the East End

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs on Long Island

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites