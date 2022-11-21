Yoga is a great way to relieve stress. So is drinking mixologist Yael Vengeoff’s Old Fashioned cocktail, using Origen Vodka, in yoga pants. Whatever floats your boat.
Yael Vengroff’s Fall Holiday Old Fashioned
Ingredients for 2 drinks:
4 oz Origen Holistic Vodka
1 oz St. Elizabeth’s Allspice Dram
1/2 oz maple syrup
2 dashes Scrappy’s Orleans Bitters or other aromatic bitters
Directions:
Pour ingredients into cocktail shaker with ice and stir 50 times. Strain into rocks glasses with large ice cubes.
Garnish:
1 elegant skeleton leaf (as shown)
or
1 extra-large orange twist
1 brandied cherry
grated nutmeg (optional topping)
Enjoy!