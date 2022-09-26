Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

If you hit the Hampton Classic Horse Show over Labor Day weekend, you may have been lucky enough to sip this delicious Origen Vodka concoction. Now we’re sharing the recipe by mixologist and author of five cocktail recipe books Nick Mautone so you can mix one up at home!

Holistic Hunter Jumper Cocktail

Featured at Hampton Classic 2022

Ingredients for One Drink

2 oz Origen Holistic Vodka

3 oz watermelon juice

1 oz lemon juice

1 oz Cointreau

4 sprigs fresh mint sprigs

4 slices shaved cucumber

Garnish

Mint sprig and long lemon peel or cucumber

Glassware

Cocktail or rocks glass

Directions

In the bottom of a cocktail shaker place the cucumber and mint sprigs, muddle well. Add ice and rest of ingredients, shake vigorously until well chilled. Strain into rocks glass over ice and garnish.