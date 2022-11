Photos: Sag Harbor Ragamuffin Parade Halloween 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Sag Harbor Ragamuffin Parade, celebrating Halloween a day early, took place on Sunday, October 30. Marchers of all ages donned costumes and made the annual parade down Main Street in Sag Harbor. It was a fun, festive time for all.

Photos by Lisa Tamburini, @hamptonsphotog.