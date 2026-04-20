Sag Harbor Cinema Names New Executive Director

Following a nationwide search, the Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center and its Board of Directors have named Mark Lubell as the cultural hub’s new executive director.

Lubell is a distinguished creative executive and entrepreneur with an extensive resume of leading premier cultural institutions and media organizations through significant periods of transformation and growth. Sag Cinema’s announcement notes that Lubell is a native New Yorker and Sag Harbor resident who “has spent his career at the intersection of culture, technology and commerce” — building teams and bringing legacy organizations into the future to better appeal to contemporary audiences.

Most recently, Lubell served as the Executive Director of the International Center of Photography (ICP) from 2013 to 2022. During his tenure, he raised more than $90 million to support institutional expansion and long-term sustainability. He successfully led the acquisition and development of ICP’s permanent home at 84 Ludlow Street, realizing a twenty-year strategic objective. Under his leadership, ICP’s programs were repositioned around new media and contemporary visual culture, cementing its status as a leading voice in image-based storytelling.

“I am honored to join the Sag Harbor Cinema as its Executive Director,” Lubell said. “As a resident of Sag Harbor, I have long admired the Cinema’s dedication to celebrate the art of film making. I look forward to building on this incredible foundation to further strengthen the Cinema’s cultural offerings and community contributions to the residents of Sag Harbor and its many visitors.”

Prior to his work at ICP, Lubell served as the Director of Magnum Photos (2003–2011), where he led a major digital transformation and organizational restructuring of the historic international photography cooperative. He also orchestrated one of the largest transactions in photographic history with the sale of the Magnum New York press print archive to Michael Dell, and he was named “Innovator of the Year” by American Photo.

Sag Harbor Cinema Board President John Alschuler added, “We’re honored to welcome Mark’s entrepreneurial expertise, noted leadership in the visual arts and strong record as a fund raiser to the role of executive director. He will expand on the existing relationship with our community, our schools and support the continued growth of our renowned cultural offerings. We are thrilled to celebrate his official appointment and look forward to his leadership in this role.”

Earlier in his career, Lubell served as the Chief Operations Officer of Here Is New York: A Democracy of Photographs, the landmark nonprofit created following September 11. He is also cofounder of Vagrant Ventures, where he advises organizations on visual literacy strategy and audience engagement.

The news of Lubell’s appointment comes just ahead of the five-year anniversary of The Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center Memorial Day Weekend grand reopening. Learn more at sagharborcinema.org