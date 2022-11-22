Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Pedestrians in East Hampton Village may have noticed that this year’s Christmas trees aren’t quite standing at their usual size, but Mayor Jerry Larsen says the problem will be rectified soon.

According to the mayor, the current 4-foot trees installed this week were as much as 2 feet shorter than the usual 5–6-foot trees the Village ordered, as they do every year for the holiday season.

“They look like Charlie Brown trees,” Mayor Larsen said, noting that he’s well aware of the problem. Unfortunately, he said the diminutive conifers would have to do until after the Thanksgiving holiday, but they will be replaced with larger trees next week.

The new, 5–6-foot trees are due to be delivered on Monday and will be installed with white lights as soon as possible after they arrive. All trees will certainly be ready for the annual East Hampton Village Santa Parade on Saturday, December 3, featuring our beloved Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner as Santa Claus!

Under Larsen as mayor, East Hampton Village trees have white lights, though some trees were given multicolored lights on the outskirts of town. And, of course, the lone tree in the center of Town Pond remains lit with blue lights, reflecting the long-held traditional color from East Hampton’s past.

“We wanted white, but we kept some blue and multicolor trees, so there’s something for everyone,” Larsen said, explaining that each East Hampton Village mayor gets the privilege of choosing the color scheme for how the trees will be lit for the holidays, and he likes white lights.

Thankfully, he also likes normal-sized trees.