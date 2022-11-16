All the East End Holiday Lightings for the 2022 Season

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

While it’s still early in the season, many East End organizations have already announced their annual community holiday lightings — from Christmas trees to Chanukah menorahs to windmills, and even a lighthouse.

Check out this preview of what’s to come and plan your lightings accordingly in the Hamptons and on the North Fork!

East End Holiday Lightings in November

As part of the annual Candlelight Tour, Santa sleighs into the Southold Historical Museum on Friday, November 25 for photos, holiday decorations, historic demonstrations, games, music, a tree lighting and more.

54325 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-5500, southoldhistorical.org

Christmas season kicks off in Montauk with the annual Lighting of the Lighthouse on Saturday, November 26 at sunset. At 11 a.m. the next morning, the festive lights will guide Santa to Montauk Lighthouse where he’ll great family members of all ages. 2000 Montauk Highway, Montauk. montaukchamber.com

The annual Lighting of the Big Duck is traditionally held on the Wednesday after Thanksgiving, and like clockwork, the event has been announced for Wednesday, November 30, 7–9 p.m. The Suffolk County Parks Department invites the community to celebrate with duck carols and a visit from the big man in red himself, Santa Claus.

1012 NY-24, Flanders. 631-854-4949, web1.myvscloud.com/wbwsc/nysuffolkctywt.wsc

East End Holiday Lightings in December

Stony Brook Southampton’s annual Lighting of the Windmill will take place Friday, December 2, 5–7:30 p.m., at Chancellors Hall and include refreshments, music, an alumni-sponsored photo booth, guided windmill tours, crafts for children and other family activities. It will also include a special marine sciences lecture at 7 p.m. in Duke Lecture Hall. To RSVP to the event, email [email protected].

70 Tuckahoe Road, Southampton. 631-632-6873

Rudolph’s glowing red nose will light the way for Santa and the other reindeer at the beloved East Hampton Village Santa Parade on Saturday, December 3 at 10 a.m. Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0362, easthamptonchamber.com

Baron’s Cove in Sag Harbor is adding to the village’s celebrations with its own Tree Lighting Celebration on Saturday, December 3, 6:30–9 p.m. The fun starts with eggnog, frozen hot chocolate, candy cane martinis and warm gingerbread cookies in the lounge, followed by a visitor from Santa. Then the countdown begins to the lighting of the holiday Tannenbaums at 7:30 p.m.

31 West Water Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-2100, caperesorts.com/barons-cove

The Greenport Christmas Parade of Lights is a special night for young and old in the Village of Greenport — featuring the annual parade and tree lighting on Saturday, December 3 with a rain date of the Dec. 4. The parade will step off at 5 p.m. from the corner of Main and Center streets and continue through the village.

Mitchell Park, Greenport. greenportvillage.com

The Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce invites the community to Light Up the Harbor on Saturday, December 3. Meet at the Long Wharf windmill at 5 p.m. for holiday music and to meet the Sag Harbor Historical Society’s carolers before they kick off toward Long Wharf the tree and windmill lighting. The following Saturday, December 10, Santa arrives at Long Wharf atop a bright red Sag Harbor Fire Department firetruck. He’ll be available for photos at the windmill from 2–4 p.m.

Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. sagharborchamber.com

The Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Shelter Island Community Tree Lighting on Tuesday, December 6, 5–7 p.m., replete with music and caroling, followed by hot chocolate, cookies and photos with Santa at the American Legion.

Town of Shelter Island Police Headquarters, 44 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. shelterislandchamber.org

The Greater Westhampton Chamber of Commerce is celebrating Christmas and Chanukah with a full day of holiday fun for everyone. WHB Winter Fest on Saturday, December 10, includes a tree lighting, menorah lighting and festivities for the whole family.

The Village Green, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3337, westhamptonchamber.org

The East Hampton Menorahcade returns to sound off the start of Chanukah with a parade of menorah-topped cars traveling from the Chabad of the Hamptons to the iconic Hook Windmill. There, the grand community menorah, moved from Herrick Park this year, will be lit for the first time this holiday. The parade kicks off on Sunday, December 18 at 3:30 p.m.

42 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-329-5800, chabadofthehamptons.com

The North Fork Reform Synagogue welcomes families and individuals to a Cutchogue Community Menorah Lighting on the Cutchogue Village Green at 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 18.

27320 Main Road, Cutchogue. northforkreformsynagogue.org

Temple Israel of Riverhead is hosting their Riverhead Community Menorah Lighting on Sunday, December 18 at 5 p.m. Enjoy fellowship and jelly doughnuts.

Riverfront Park, Riverhead. 631-727-3191, templeisraelriverhead.org

The Chabad of the North Fork hosts its annual Public Menorah Lighting and Celebration in Mattituck on Sunday, December 18 at 5 p.m. All residents of the North Fork and beyond are welcome to share in the festivities.

725 Bennetts Pond Lane, Mattituck. 631-664-9831, chabadofnorthfork.org

Congregation Tifereth Israel invites members and friends to Mitchell Park on Sunday, December 18 at 5 p.m. to witness the Lighting of the Greenport Menorah. All those who attend the menorah lighting in the park are invited to join the congregation for a party in the community room of the synagogue. Refreshments including Latkes will be served.

Mitchell Park, Greenport. 631-477-0232, tiferethisraelgreenport.org

Temple Adas Israel invites the Sag Harbor community to join in this year’s first Lighting of the Long Wharf Menorah on Sunday, December 18 at 6 p.m. The menorah can be found below the windmill in front of Bay Street Theater.

Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0904, templeadasisrael.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events, perhaps more lightings, happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.