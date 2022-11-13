Thanksgiving 2022: Dining in the Hamptons & North Fork

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

With Thanksgiving on the horizon, the stress of holiday meal planning may be setting in for some, but luckily the East End has many decadent dine-in and to-go options. Here are a few of our favorites.

Consider letting Flora in Westhampton Beach handle your Thanksgiving prep with a menu of truffle mushroom soup, herb-crusted turkey breast, roasted beets with goat cheese mousse and more. Orders must be placed by Sunday, November 20 and picked up that Wednesday. 149 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-998-9600, florawhb.com

Consider skipping the cooking this year and allowing North Fork Table & Inn Chef John Fraser to prepare a Thanksgiving feast ready to reheat and enjoy. The meal comes with broiled clams, butternut squash bisque, carved roasted turkey, sage gravy, green bean almondine, pie and more. It serves four for $320 and must be preordered by November 15 and picked up on November 23 or 24. 57225 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-0177, northforktableandinn.com

Citarella‘s Thanksgiving menu boasts an expansive selection of gourmet options such as chef-prepared meals, individual turkeys, fresh seafood, beluga hybrid caviar autumn lasagna, sides and baked goods for a memorable holiday meal. Orders can be placed in person at any Citarella market, by calling 631-283-6600, emailing [email protected] or visiting the Citarella website. Deadline to order is November 18 at 4 p.m. East End locations include East Hampton, Southampton and Bridgehampton. citarella.com/holiday

Cooperage Inn in Baiting Hollow is accepting reservations for Thanksgiving dinner with a traditional a la carte menu that includes crab cakes, eggplant fries, braised short rib stroganoff, roast semi-boneless duckling, roast turkey and more. 2218 Sound Avenue, Baiting Hollow. 631-727-8994, cooperageinn.com

Limited tables are available for Thanksgiving dinner at Baron’s Cove, which includes an app, soup or salad, entrée and dessert for $95 from 3–9 p.m. The menu includes truffle beef carpaccio, turkey dinner with stuffing, pepper-crusted pumpkin fondant and more. 31 West Water Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-2100, caperesorts.com/barons-cove

The Halyard at Sound View Greenport is offering a Thanksgiving buffet on November 24, 2–4 p.m. For $98 (kids $45), diners can eat their fill of mustard-and-dill-crusted salmon, spiral honey-glazed ham, roasted turkey and more. For those who prefer Thanksgiving at home, they can order holiday favorites by November 17 and pick up on Thanksgiving, noon–2 p.m. 58775 County Road 48, Greenport. 631-477-0666, thehalyardgreenport.com

Thanksgiving hosts have until Monday, November 21 at 5 p.m. to order their holiday feast from The Golden Pear. The a la carte menu includes options such as roasted Canadian salmon, apple and sausage stuffing, chicken and spinach meatballs and mini carrot cakes. Wednesday delivery is available 2–6 p.m. for $50, and the café is open for order pickup only on Thanksgiving, 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Locations include East Hampton, Southampton and Bridgehampton. 631-287-4242, goldenpearcafe.com

Guests who book the Thanksgiving at The Pridwin overnight package will enjoy welcome drinks upon arrival, a four-course Thanksgiving feast, daily mimosa bar, turkey lunch, entertainment for all ages and more. 81 Shore Road, Shelter Island. 844-200-5001, caperesorts.com/pridwin

Additionally, if you’re looking for a little year-round consistency in your dining rotation, consider becoming a regular at Pierre’s in Bridgehampton. The French restaurant is open 365 days a year, including Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, and the staff is incredibly welcoming to walk-ins when they’ve got the space to accommodate. 2468 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-5110, pierresbridgehampton.com