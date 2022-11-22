Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Known as a “bad girl socialite” in New York, Palm Beach and the Hamptons, multimillionaire philanthropist and fashion designer Libbie Mugrabi was arrested at her home in Sag Harbor for a variety of charges on Tuesday after allegedly menacing a former employee with a knife and a broom handle, reports Southampton Town Police.

According to the police report sent out Tuesday afternoon, November 22, 43-year-old Mugrabi’s arrest stemmed from a July 31, 2022 incident where police allege she menaced an unnamed former employee with a knife and mop handle during an argument over payment owed to the employee.

That argument escalated when police say Mugrabi “forcefully and unlawfully evicted the victim” and broke the victim’s cell phone.

Mugrabi was taken into custody without incident and brought to Southampton Town Police Headquarters where police say she was charged with a number of offenses, including:

Two counts of second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor that could result in up to a year in county jail or simply probation and a fine of up to $1,000.

Third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony that could result in a prison term of up to 4 years, up to 5 years probation, a fine, and restitution.

And fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor that can result in a jail term of up to one year, a fine up to $1,000, or up to three years of probation.

She will be arraigned at Southampton Town Justice Court.

Two Sides of Socialite Libbie Mugrabi

This arrest follows a series of headline-grabbing moments for Libbie Mugrabi over the past few years.

Known for partying and fundraising all over the Hamptons, Mugrabi famously divorced NYC billionaire art collector David Mugrabi, filing in 2018 and — after battling over items from his family’s $5 billion art collection, including the world’s largest private collection of works by Andy Warhol, in what’s been called “one of the nastiest” divorces in NYC by Page Six — settling in 202o, leaving her with $100 million and a life further thrust into the spotlight.

At the same time, Mugrabi has used her wealth and status to champion a variety of causes, which had The Times of London asking, “Is Libbie Mugrabi the World’s Most Fabulous Philanthropist?“