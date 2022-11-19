Southampton Snowbird George Noonan Remembered

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

George “Butch” Noonan died in his home in Southampton on November 4. He was 87.

Born in Queens on December 9, 1934 to George and Dorothy Noonan, he received both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from St. John’s University, where he was a pitcher on the baseball team. He married his high school sweetheart, Ellen (née McCarthy), in 1957. He spent a brief time in the Army and on a minor league baseball team before joining Texaco, where he worked for more than 30 years.

Noonan retired at the age of 55, and later he and Ellen became “snowbirds,” spending summers in the North Sea Beach Colony in Southampton and winters in Sarasota, FL. He died peacefully, after a brief illness, at the Southampton home that he loved.

Noonan is survived by his wife, Ellen, and his children, Mary Rose (Frank), Eileen Garland (Eddie), Monica Cahill (Frank), George Noonan (Susan) and Maureen Brennan (Mickey); 14 grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his sister, Dorothy McCulloh.

Services were held at the O’Connell-Rothwell Funeral Home in Southampton, followed by a funeral mass at the Basilica Parish of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and Mary Church in Southampton.