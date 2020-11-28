Food Seen: North Fork Table & Inn’s Chef John Fraser

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A star is in our midst. North Fork Table & Inn, and the historic property it stands on, was recently revitalized by Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur John Fraser. In his efforts to “redefine the role of vegetables” in American cuisine, Fraser made his mark on the culinary landscape by drawing inspiration from the nostalgia of neighborhood bars and comfort food he grew up around in California. From imaginative fine-dining restaurants to comforting neighborhood jaunts, Fraser had a vision to create an entire hospitality experience rather than just a meal out, and thus JF Restaurants was born.

A longstanding champion of the farm-to-table philosophy, Fraser found it only made sense to open a restaurant on the North Fork, surrounded by farms, vineyards and fisheries. With expertise from mentoring under Thomas Keller at The French Laundry in Napa Valley, to working at Taillevent and Maison Blanche in Paris, Fraser elevates every dish he develops in a way few can.

The menu offerings at North Fork Table & Inn are no exception—from the Roasted Long Island Duck Breast to the Cast Iron Cauliflower, you can taste the bounty and freshness of the East End in every bite. Stay tuned to this column for updates about North Fork Table & Inn—it’s a must visit!