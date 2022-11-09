Something to Wine About: 2020 Gancia Chianti DOCG

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Sometimes you come across a wine whose taste, versatility and price are almost too good to be true. This is one of those rare wines.

2020 Gancia Chianti DOCG

The 2020 Gancia Chianti DOCG is absolutely perfect for Thanksgiving as it’s not only food friendly, as are most Chiantis, it also retails for only $10, a price we triple-checked, by the way. If you are hosting a large group, this is the red to stock up on.

A little info about this wine and Chianti in general. First, we talked a bit about what the initials DOC mean here in a September “Something to Wine About” column.

The designation on this Chianti is DOCG, which is actually the highest designation for this wine. Another plus!

Italy, like France and other old-world wine countries, has a governing body so that the quality of wine is regulated. Chianti, similar to Bordeaux, and unlike cabernet sauvignon or pinot noir, is a geographic designation, not a varietal.

The dominant varietal in Chianti is sangiovese. In fact, for red wine to be called Chianti, the wine must be comprised of at least 70% of sangiovese grapes.

The remaining grapes are varietals that are approved for use in Chianti. Chianti, the region, is located in central Tuscany.

Chianti is known to be a food-friendly wine that pairs easily with a wide variety of dishes.

This dry, full-bodied Chianti has a soft, satiny smooth mouth feel, though surprisingly it is fermented in stainless steel. It has notes of grilled cherry, brambly fruit, licorice and earth.

This wine will pair with your classic Italian dishes, but, though lush, will also pair with both turkey and fixings, like cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes and stuffing. It will also pair with ham.

And again, economically speaking, with prices of everything else skyrocketing, at $10 this wine really is a welcome find.