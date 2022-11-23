Something to Wine About: Josh Prosecco D.O.C.

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

We’ve already tackled the whites, the reds and dessert wines for our upcoming holiday meals. All we have left is sparkling wine, and this one, Josh Prosecco D.O.C., took me quite by surprise.

When one thinks of Josh it is most often of the consistently delicious cabernet sauvignon and the Legacy red blend that the brand is famous for. Josh reds really do epitomize the best of California reds with their rich, decadent flavors and unfailing good taste.

Prosecco is definitely not only something one doesn’t expect from Josh, but it might also even raise an eyebrow or two. However, one taste of this prosecco will change your perception.

Josh Prosecco D.O.C.

The grapes for Josh Prosecco D.O.C. are sourced from vineyards in the Conegliano Veneto and Valdobbiadene area of Italy best known for its wonderful prosecco.

The flavors are fruit forward with notes of peach and lemon meringue. This wine is done in the Charmat method where bubbles in wine are trapped via carbonation in large steel tanks. This is also called metodo Italiano or the tank method. It’s different than the traditional method used in Champagne where fermentation happens, and the bubbles are created, in the bottle.

While the method is different in this prosecco the results are the same surprisingly smooth qualities most often found in Champagne. It has a lovely, creamy mouth feel not often found in prosecco.

Josh Prosecco D.O.C. retails for $14.99, a complete steal, and pairs well with absolutely anything you’d pair with Champagne.

As most bubbly lovers know, Champagne can be drunk from appetizers right through to the main course. Have enough bottles on hand for at least a toast. With its affordable price you can keep a few extra for those who want to enjoy it with their meals.