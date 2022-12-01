Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

With less than a month to go, votes are pouring in, frontrunners are pulling ahead and the 2022 Dan’s Best of the Best contest, presented by Dime Bank, is heating up!

The East End is full to bursting with talented artists, delicious cuisine and beloved businesses — and we should appreciate them all — but only one can be considered the “best” at what they do.

If you want to take your friend to enjoy the best burger in the area, where are you taking them? Hair stylist or salon — why risk your hair with anyone other than the very best?

This is your chance to share your expertise with other locals and visitors who may be in need of a handyman or some late-night grub and not know where to look. Gluten-free food, art gallery, accountant, dog grooming — you know who’s best, so vote to let the world know, too!

The businesses and individuals that the public nominates for the Best of the Best contest via DansBOTB.com are some of the most respected and loved in the area, which is part of why the competition is so intense year after year.

The other reason is that winning comes with the opportunity to acquire the Official Winners Plaques and Storefront Banners that get displayed in stores across the Hamptons and North Fork, assuring visitors that they’ve come to one of the finest establishments around.

Each year, Dan’s Papers readers cast votes in several categories split between the Hamptons and the North Fork including Arts & Entertainment, Food & Drink, Home & Auto, Restaurants & Nightlife, Wellness & Beauty, Pet & Animal Services, Professional Services, Shopping, Wine & Wineries and Recreation, Travel & Tourism. You can cast multiple votes, but not on the same day, so a handful of passionate, devoted voters can really sway a vote in a business’s favor.

The 2022 contest closes at 11:59 p.m. on December 31, so keep voting at DansBOTB.com! Once the polls close and the votes are counted, each winner will be contacted and given information about how to collect their awards and start taking advantage of the perks and recognition that comes with being a Dan’s Best of the Best winner.

To vote in Dan’s Best of the Best 2022, you must log in at DansBOTB.com. Winners will be announced on DansPapers.com and showcased in a special 2023 issue of Dan’s Papers.