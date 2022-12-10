Leading Mechanic Andrew W. Eckey Remembered as Family Man

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Andrew W. Eckey, of Sag Harbor, beloved husband of Patricia A. Eckey, died after a short illness on November 16. He was 69.

Born in Rockville Centre, he was a son of Mary (Maranville) Eckey and the late Carl Eckey of East Hampton. He was a graduate of East Hampton High School, class of 1972.

After high school, Eckey worked for Rauschers in Wainscott. He later worked for the Honda dealer on Montauk Highway in Wainscott as the dealer’s mechanic. He loved to work on motorcycles. He had two motorcycles, a Honda and a Harley Davidson, that he enjoyed riding in the summer months.

Eckey started working for Albert McCoy Sr. at W.F. McCoy Petroleum Products Inc. and McCoy Bus Company in 1979 as a serviceman and heating equipment cleaner for the fuel company. Later it was discovered that he had promising mechanical abilities. His role transitioned, and he began serving as the company’s automotive mechanic for service vans, fuel trucks,and school buses.

Eckey was much more than a mechanic. He kept the company’s fleet of over 50 vehicles running (safely) everyday. This included, at any one time, 30 school buses, carrying many of the East End children to and from school every day. His garage was kept in immaculate condition, and this was a source of great pride for him.

Another source of pride, and very well-deserving, was Eckey’s New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) school bus inspection reports. He always scored in the highest percentile, verifying the utmost level of safety and reliability. He could always be counted on to help with any problems that arose throughout the day.

He shared many close relationships with his co-workers: the drivers of the vehicles he kept operational. He very much enjoyed his 40-plus years with the McCoy companies, up until just three short weeks before his passing.

Eckey cherished the cruise vacations that he and his wife, Pat, took frequently. His favorite was their Hawaiian cruise, especially getting to witness the sites of Pearl Harbor. There were many other vacations throughout the West that he enjoyed as well.

Eckey’s other favorite pastimes included boating and fishing, particularly traveling by boat to Block Island, Newport and Essex Island. He loved NASCAR and watched the races every Sunday. Eckey also enjoyed restoring antique trucks and cars. He liked spending his weekend in the garden. He kept the greenest lawn.

Besides his wife, Patricia (Pat), he is survived by brothers Peter Eckey and Paul Eckey; stepdaughter Michelle Dutcher and son-in-law Keith Dutcher; stepson Thomas Everett and daughter-in-law Julie Everett; grandson Jackson Everett, granddaughters Danielle Bennett and Kerri Bertrand; and great-granddaughters Samantha Bennett, Isabella Bennett, Summer Rose and Meadow Mae Bertrand.

Eckey was a kind and loving husband. He loved his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Contributions in Eckey’s memory may be made to the Sag Harbor Volunteer Ambulance Corps.