BLADE, Hamptons Air Service, Expands Palm Beach Service

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Last Tuesday, a glamorous crowd answered the call to deck out in ’70s gear, piling in to BLADE’s holiday party at Butterfly Lounge in Soho. Statuesque women in sequined bellbottoms and men sporting suit jackets and retro sneakers sipped Casa Dragones margaritas and Macallan old fashioneds, while sampling tuna tartare and spring rolls. The group was a mix of stylish clients who use the high-end air service, staff and BLADE partners, some who help fill the $500 goody bag each passenger receives.

The luxe service, which feels extremely private but can be booked by the public, began flying from Westchester airport to Miami seven years ago and added service to Palm Beach last season. It has also just added newer, faster Bombardier Challenger 850 jets, originally designed to hold 65, but retrofitted to hold only 16. Over the holidays they fly to Palm Beach almost daily, and there is no going through security, so you can just drive up to the plane and board. On the New York end, helicopters can transport you to the airport in minutes.

“We saw high demand from the New York area because a lot of our customers from the Northeast were moving to Palm Beach,’’ reports Jeffrey Brenner, BLADE’s Vice President of Global Partnership. “They are familiar and comfortable with us from the Hamptons, so it was an easy transition.’’

On board there are private jet style captains chairs or family-friendly club chairs at tables that seat four. Food service includes caviar and Champagne, as well as a three-course meal with shaved truffles, and while most private jets have one attendant, if any, these planes have three. Additionally, iPads are loaded with first-run films and a large array of streaming services, and those personal kits contain items like full-sized beauty products (they are allowed on board!), Saks gift certificates and Zegna Triple Stitch sneakers.

Those who aren’t heading up north this season can still enjoy BLADE’s services; the company’s helicopters fly between Palm Beach and Miami. Says Brenner: “If you want to have dinner in Miami, go to a boat show, or see a Heat game, we can get you there in 20 minutes.”