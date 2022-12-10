Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Water Mill home-owning accountant and co-executor of the estate for late convicted pedophile and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein has settled a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Attorneys for Richard Khan, who has served as co-executor along with Epstein’s longtime Glen Cove native attorney Darren Indyke, reached an agreement to settle the case for $105 million. The duo, who authorities in the U.S. Virgin Islands accused of being Epstein’s co-captains, will not have to admit wrongdoing as a part of the settlement.

“We are sending a clear message that the Virgin Islands will not serve as a haven for human trafficking,” Attorney General for the U.S. Virgin Islands Denise N. George said December 1.

The settlement also includes half of the proceeds from the sale of Little St. James, aka Pedophile Island, the private island on which Epstein resided and where many of his crimes occurred. The total cash value of the settlement will increase once the island is sold.

The settlement also will return to the Virgin Islands more than $80 million in economic development tax benefits that Epstein and his co-defendants fraudulently obtained to fuel his criminal enterprise.