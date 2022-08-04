Epstein Accountant with Water Mill Home Accused of Hiding $13M

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The East End home-owning accountant who serves as co-executor of convicted pedophile and alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s $634 million estate has been accused of hiding $13 million from investigators.

Richard Kahn, an accountant who owns a home in Water Mill and who shares responsibility with Glen Cove native attorney Darren Indyke in managing Epstein’s estate, could be the beneficiaries of the missing money, Denise George, attorney general for the U.S. Virgin Islands — where Epstein’s so-called Pedophile Island is located — reportedly alleged in court documents.

“The government discovered that substantial funds kept secret from the government were transferred for the benefit of the coexecutors in an apparent effort to enrich themselves and shelter these assets from recovery,” the court documents state, according to The New York Times.

The wire transfer in question came from Epstein’s account and went to one of his shell corporations known as the Butterfly Trust in April 2020, the newspaper reported. That’s about a year after authorities said the 66-year-old registered sex offender died by suicide in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

Gordon Rhea, an attorney for Kahn and Indyke, denied the latest allegations against the duo.

“The Attorney General’s claim that Messrs. Indyke and Kahn received $13 million from that trust is patently untrue, and her suggestion that the Estate has sought to shield its own assets from claims is equally fallacious, as the Estate has been paying all of its legitimate and approved creditors,” Rhea told The Virgin Islands Daily News.

George’s office in 2021 accused Kahn and Indyke of being “indispensable captains” in Epstein’s alleged international sex trafficking ring, claiming they “knowingly facilitated” at least three “forced” marriages for Epstein’s victims to secure their immigration status “so that they could continue to be available to Epstein for his abuse.” Their attorneys also denied those allegations.