Victoria’s A-Lister Podcast: Leonard Achan, President & CEO of LiveOnNY

In each episode of the “Victoria’s A-Lister” podcast, Schneps Media President Victoria Schneps introduces you to an outstanding, powerful man who has discovered the keys to success and is willing to share that secret with Victoria’s listeners.

This week Victoria’s A-Lister podcast, Vickie Schneps speaks with Leonard Achan, President and CEO of LiveOnNY — an important organization with a team of more than 200 clinicians, educators, social workers and others united around the life-changing power of organ and tissue donation.

The conversation looks at people who impacted Achan’s early life, his role at LiveOnNY and his secrets to success.

Produced by Jacquelyn DeStasio and Eric Hercules

