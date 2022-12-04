Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Power Women with Victoria Schneps” podcast, Schneps Media President Victoria Schneps introduces you to an outstanding, powerful woman who has discovered the keys to success and is willing to share that secret with Victoria’s listeners.

MEET TANYA N. BLOCKER

This week on the Power Women podcast, Victoria Schneps speaks with Tanya N. Blocker, the Assistant General Counsel and Director for the US Employment, Labor, Privacy and Cybersecurity Group of energy conglomerate National Grid, speaks of the people who impacted her early life, her role there, and her secrets to success.

Produced by Jacquelyn DeStasio and Eric Hercules