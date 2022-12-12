Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The ginger almond tart is part of the early history of Mirabelle Tavern at the Three Village Inn. It was created by Chef Emeritus Senior Advisor Guy Reuge in 1983 and remains, to this day, a customer favorite.

It goes well with a cup of coffee. And now you can make this classic delight at home with this recipe!

Mirabelle Tavern’s Ginger Almond Tart

PATE SABLEE INGREDIENTS

4 ounces confectioners’ sugar

8 ½ ounces all-purpose flour

Pinch of salt

4 ½ ounces butter, chopped into small cubes

1 egg

METHOD

In the bowl of an electric mixer (such as a KitchenAid) fitted with the paddle, combine the confectioners’ sugar, flour, salt, butter and egg.

Form the dough into a ball and refrigerate it for at least 1 hour.

Roll out the dough 1/8-inch thick to fit a 10-inch tart shell mold.

Fit the dough into the tart mold and freeze it for 1 hour before baking.

Bake the tart shell in an oven preheated to 325°F for 15 minutes, or until the crust is golden, and reserve it.

GINGER ALMOND FILLING INGREDIENTS

1 pound light brown sugar

1 cup blanched sliced almonds

3 tablespoons heavy cream

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger root

6 ounces unsalted butter

4 large egg yolks

Confectioners’ sugar for dusting the top of the tart

Unsweetened whipped cream

METHOD

In a saucepan combine the brown sugar, almonds, cream, grated ginger root and butter, cook the mixture over moderate heat, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon, until it is liquefied but not too hot.

Rapidly stir in the egg yolks.

Pour the mixture into the reserved tart shell and bake it in a preheated 240°F oven for 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until it is semi-firm and the top looks shiny.

Remove the tart and let it cool for at least 3 hours before unmolding.

TO SERVE

Sprinkle the tart with the confectioners’ sugar and slice it into 8 pieces. Serve each slice with the unsweetened whipped cream.

Serves 8

Join Mirabelle and other Long Island restaurants at Taste The Greats, a celebration of the region’s top culinary talent, at the Mansion at Oyster Bay on Thursday, March 2! Learn more at TasteTheGreats.com.