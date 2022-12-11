Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Scott Howe

Episode 109: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Scott Howe, the CEO and executive director of the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons, aka ARF. Before working with the Wainscott adoption center and animal welfare and rescue organization, Howe was the Deputy Director for Institutional Advancement and Administration at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill.