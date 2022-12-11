Podcasts

Podcast: Dan Talks with Scott Howe, Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF) Executive Director

Scott Howe of ARF Hamptons Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons bus
Scott Howe of ARF Hamptons

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Scott Howe

Episode 109: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Scott Howe, the CEO and executive director of the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons, aka ARF. Before working with the Wainscott adoption center and animal welfare and rescue organization, Howe was the Deputy Director for Institutional Advancement and Administration at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill.

South o' the Highway
