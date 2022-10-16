Photo Gallery: ARF 2022 Stroll to the Sea Dog Walk

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons aka ARF held its annual Stroll to the Sea Dog Walk on Saturday, October 8 in East Hampton, and a good time was had by all as celebrities, locals and visitors raised money for the local animal rescue organization.

Film critic Bill McCuddy hosted the day’s festivities and stars came out, including Chuck and Ellen Scarborough, Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell and designer Isaac Mizrahi, among others. And, of course, everyone brought their dogs!

Flip through the gallery above to check out Lisa Tamburini’s great photos from the day.

Visit Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons at arfhamptons.org to donate to ARF or to adopt a dog or cat in need.