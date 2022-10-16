Photo Gallery: ARF 2022 Stroll to the Sea Dog Walk
The 2022 ARF Stroll to the Sea Dog Walk drew a large crowd of walkers and dogsLisa Tamburini
2022 ARF Stroll to the Sea Dog Walk commences!Lisa Tamburini
Bill McCuddy hosted the 2022 ARF Stroll to the Sea Dog WalkLisa Tamburini
Ellen and Chuck Scarborough with Emma and ArthurLisa Tamburini
Isaac MizrahiLisa Tamburini
Lisa Hartman and RaffiLisa Tamburini
Dylan Lauren, Paul Arrouet, Cooper Blue, Kingsley Rainbow, and JerseyLisa Tamburini
Elisa Bitton with Maggie and MosheLisa Tamburini
Candace Bushnell with Pepper and PrancerLisa Tamburini
Elfriede Winkle, Dorothy Frankel, with Lucy and BenLisa Tamburini
Kenny Spitler, Christiane Arbesu, Carol Carhuayano, Benjamin Buckman, and SylvieLisa Tamburini
Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons aka ARF held its annual Stroll to the Sea Dog Walk on Saturday, October 8 in East Hampton, and a good time was had by all as celebrities, locals and visitors raised money for the local animal rescue organization.
Film critic Bill McCuddy hosted the day’s festivities and stars came out, including Chuck and Ellen Scarborough, Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell and designer Isaac Mizrahi, among others. And, of course, everyone brought their dogs!
Flip through the gallery above to check out Lisa Tamburini’s great photos from the day.
Visit Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons at arfhamptons.org to donate to ARF or to adopt a dog or cat in need.