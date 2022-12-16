Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Hollywood casting director turned agent Andrea Eastman‘s golden retriever Trooper is ready for his close-up. Trooper at the Beverly Hills Hotel — a book inspired by him and penned by Susan McCauley — was at the center of back-to-back book parties last week, one in Beverly Hills and the other in Manhattan.

At the NYC gathering East Enders Dennis Basso, Katie Couric, Caroline Hirsch, Amy Rosenblum, Dan Berg, Leslie Harwood, Roxanne Donovan, Debbie Loeffler, Charlie Esposito and our own Bill McCuddy hobnobbed with Brenda Vacarro, Anne Keating, Martin Davidson and other pals of Water Mill’s Michael and Marcy Warren at their Central Park West apartment.

Esposito gets the gold star for attending BOTH parties. “She’s an old friend and it’s a lovely book,” the Corcoran broker told us.

The illustrated tale is a charming story of a beloved pooch who helped Eastman cope with heart surgery. During her Hollywood days, Eastman helped cast Love Story and The Godfather.

She also repped stars like Sylvester Stallone who met Trooper and was smitten. Sly even flew the pup on his private plane.

“This is a wonderful story. I knew Trooper and he was a magnificent animal,” Rocky said in one of the tome’s tributes.