Westhampton Beach Winterfest 2022 Photos

By Jacqueline Moore
  • Santa (Rich Gandolfo), Grinch (Shelby)Jacqueline Moore

  • A Christmas elfJacqueline Moore

  • WHB Brewing Co. owner Brian Sckipp, world-record-breaking ice sculptor Rich DalyJacqueline Moore

  • Ornament-making funJacqueline Moore

  • Ornament-making funJacqueline Moore

  • Ambriele and Saryna Neary teach origami ornament makingJacqueline Moore

  • Children gathering to make cookies at Sydney's "Taylor" Made CuisineJacqueline Moore

  • Angelina making her cookieJacqueline Moore

  • Anderson Hipp, Theo Grellet-Aumont, Aidan McDermott, Janelle Franks, Angelina Jorgensen, Patricija DirziusJacqueline Moore

  • Bambino's owner Louis Xiquin hosting a make-your-own-Nutella-pizza partyJacqueline Moore

  • Maureen and Larry Jones, WHB Mayor Maria Moore, Tom and Patti FaheyJacqueline Moore

  • Barney RyanJacqueline Moore

  • Hampton CoffeeJacqueline Moore

  • Rabbi Avraham BronsteinJacqueline Moore

  • Santa greet the children of Westhampton Jacqueline Moore

  • Ava O'Neill, Santa (Trustee Stephen Frano), Caleigh CampbellJacqueline Moore

  • The Westhampton Beach Christmas TreeJacqueline Moore

Westhampton Beach’s Winterfest was more expansive than ever this year! With snowball fights on the Village Green, make-your-own pizza at Bambino’s, making cookies at Sydney’s, ornament and bookmark making at the library and live music, a professional ice sculptor and Santa taking pictures with pets at the local brewery, there was no shortage of fun all day long! Santa arrived that night via firetruck, and from there the festivities continued. With hot chocolate in hand, guests got to see the lighting of the tree and menorah, ending their night with a hot meal and drinks at Salt & Loft. It was truly a spectacular event.

