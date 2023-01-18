‘And Just Like That’ Aiden Is Back in Carrie Bradshaw’s World

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

It looks like Aiden is coming back in And Just Like That Season 2!

The Instagram account for the Sex and the City reboot posted photos of Amagansett resident Sarah Jessica Parker, who portrays Carrie Bradshaw, with John Corbett, who played her on/off again boyfriend Aidan Shaw, strolling down the streets of Manhattan hand-in-hand.

The photo, which had everyone talking, was captioned, “Shh. Don’t tell anyone.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by And Just Like That… (@justlikethatmax)

Carrie’s husband and love of her life, Mr. Big aka John Preston (Chris Noth), died of a heart attack in the first season of And Just Like That. The on-screen demise of the beloved character sparked a lot of protests by fans and Peloton because he keeled over while using their machine.

Noth was then cut out of a flashback scene in the season finale with only a voiceover because the actor was accused of having sexually harassed women in the past.

During the original Sex and the City, Carrie and Aidan had a bumpy romance because her heart was always with Mr. Big. Corbett’s Aidan made a brief appearance in the movie Sex and the City 2, but by then he was married with three children.

While rumors swirled that Aidan would appear in Season 1 of And Just Like That he never showed up, but now it looks like Aidan and the widow Carrie Bradshaw are once again a couple.

So what happened to his wife and kids? And where did he get his new style?

There has been no word on when Season 2 of And Just Like That will premiere, so we’ll have to wait to find out.