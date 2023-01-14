Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Check out Nick and Toni’s Winter in Austria wine pairing dinner, an array of local mocktails, new Tate’s Cookie Bark and more delights from the East End “Food Seen.”

Nick and Toni’s will be hosting the Winter in Austria wine pairing dinner on January 26. Inspired by winter in the Alps, the meal stars indigenous grape varieties and the traditional fare of the storied region.

Starting at 6:30 p.m. and costing $150 (excluding tax and gratuity), the banquet was lovingly crafted by Chef Michael Zuckerman, Pastry Chef Kelsey Roden and Honest Man Group Beverage Director Chimene Macnaughton. Canapes such as braised oxtail, foie gras torchon, creamed herring tart and speck ham with drunken goat cheese, served with a sparkling brut wine, will get the festivities started.

The first course features beet-cured Arctic char with samplings of two Gruner Veltliner white wines, the second course is rabbit schnitzel with spaetzle, and smoked duck leg and pinot noir for the third. Last but not least, dessert is a scrumptious apple Linzer tart, Nero cookies and furmint wine.

The wines will be available to purchase for special pricing at the event. Reservations can be made at nickandtonis.com.

The Roundtree in Amagansett is hosting an intimate Lunar New Year celebration, where the owner’s family recipes and traditions will be shared, on Sunday, January 22 (not January 28, as previously reported). Learn more at theroundtreehotels.com.

Tate’s Bake Shop’s recently announced the launch of two new cookie types. Cookie Bark, which consists of bite-sized pieces of Tate’s signature crispy chocolate cookie covered in rich chocolate and other toppings, is debuting with two flavors: Dark Chocolate with Sea Salt and Milk Chocolate with White Chocolate Drizzle. If you’re stumped on which one to try first, here’s a solution — get both!

In the last few years, Tate’s has also introduced vegan, pumpkin spice and blueberry crisp cookies to their repertoire. To quote the Cookie Monster, “om nom nom nom nom.” Bonus fun fact: Tate’s was sold to Riverside for $100 million in 2014 and then sold again to Mondelez International, which owns Oreo and Chips Ahoy!, for a whopping sum of $500 million in 2018. Not bad for a thin cookie.

It’s the most delicious time of the year! Winter Long Island Restaurant Week is taking place from Sunday, January 29 to Sunday, February 5, and there are a number of prix fixe options for diners to enjoy: a $22 two-course lunch and $27/$37/$44 three-course dinners. Many restaurants will be offering several of the prix fixe menus, takeout options and indoor/outdoor dining. Visit the website, longislandrestaurantweek.com, to see which restaurants are participating close to you.

Did You Know?

The Good Ground Café in the newly renovated Canoe Place Inn is getting stellar reviews and word-of-mouth since opening over the summer. The stunningly decorated interior is matched by the delectable dishes. Favorites include the shrimp scampi pizza, cacio e pepe, lobster roll crostini and bouillabaisse. The cocktail menu is also impressive.

Bits & Bites:

There’s no need to sacrifice deliciousness during Dry January. Some of our favorite mocktails on the East End include Coche Comedor’s prickly pear limeade and tamarind limeade, The Bell & Anchor’s strawberry Thai basil spritz and Nick & Toni’s ginger cooler mocktail.

Happiness is a bowl of warm soup on a cold day. We’re impartial to the seafood bisque at the Cooperage Inn in Baiting Hollow, the Italian Wedding Soup (utilizing beef meatballs, chicken broth and local vegetables) at Ruggero’s in Wading River, the clam chowder from Tweed’s Restaurant & Buffalo Bar in Riverhead and the butternut squash soup at Love Lane Kitchen in Mattituck. Bring out the soup spoon!

Food Quote:

“When I read about the evils of drinking, I gave up reading.” –Henny Youngman