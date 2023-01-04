Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The East End’s most famous cookie brand has added two new additions to its popular offerings.

On Tuesday, January 3, Tate’s Bake Shop announced the launch of their new Cookie Bark, the brand’s latest innovation consisting of bite-sized pieces of Tate’s signature crispy chocolate chip cookie covered in rich chocolate and toppings.

Tate’s Cookie Bark debuts in two flavors – Dark Chocolate with Sea Salt, and Milk Chocolate with White Chocolate Drizzle.

This sweet, new delight reflects Tate’s ongoing efforts to present new things to their growing fanbase who have come to love their products, especially since the local bakeshop, owned by Kathleen King, expanded into a national brand — first selling to Riverside for $100 million in 2014 and then to Oreo and Chips Ahoy! food giant Mondelēz International for $500 million in 2018.

Tate’s is now found in grocery stores all over the country, and recent innovations include vegan cookies as well as seasonal flavors, such as Pumpkin Spice and Blueberry Crisp. The local bake shop also launched gluten-free cookies more than a decade ago.

Following what the company started years ago, Tate’s is also launching delicious new Gluten-Free Lemon Cookies this month.

“At Tate’s Bake Shop, we pride ourselves on consistently delivering exciting and new offerings and with the debut of our Cookie Bark, we are providing a decadent, indulgent treat that transforms our signature, crispy chocolate chip cookie into an entirely new experience,” Tate’s Bake Shop Chief Marketing Officer Lauren Sella says in the announcement. “Tate’s Bake Shop’s chocolate chip cookie has become a renowned favorite — and now, Tate’s Cookie Bark is taking that same beloved cookie and offering it for a ‘next level’ treat.”

Tate’s Cookie Bark costs $6.49 for a 6 oz pouch and will be available, along with Tate’s Gluten-Free Lemon Cookies, at tatesbakeshop.com and in stores nationwide this month.

Both Cookie Bark and Gluten-Free Lemon Cookies are certified Kosher by the Orthodox Union.