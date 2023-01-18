Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

CAST North Fork, the Southold-based Center for Advocacy Support and Transformation, is partnering with Slow Food East End to host a special bakers workshop to educate the community about a new program that has local people baking fresh bread for area families in need.

The Flour Power program is a way members of the community can provide home-baked loaves of bread to local food pantries. As they say, “The goal is to nourish and bring joy to people through a personal touch.”

Designed to give participants the opportunity to meet the Slow Food East End team and learn more about, and taste, the bread recipe they created specifically for the Flour Power program, this educational workshop will take place at CAST Kitchen in Southold (53930 Main Road) next Thursday, January 26 from 5–7 p.m.

Guests will discover everything they need to know to volunteer and do something good for the community.

The event is totally free. Just be sure to register by Monday, January 23.

Anyone can register to bake. Sign up online, and Slow Food East End will send the recipe designed for 4 loaves — each baker keeps one loaf and donates the remaining three.

Twice-a-month baking dates and all of the necessary details are listed at slowfoodeastend.org, and participants will receive emailed reminders for each baking cycle.

There will be designated drop-off points on the North Fork and South Fork, which registrants will receive with detailed instructions for the drop-off procedure.

This is a group effort focused on doing good works for the community, but it’s also helping novice bakers begin their education in baking, so it’s a win-win-win!

Slow Food East End chair Pennie Schwartz explains the Flour Power program in the YouTube video below, followed by a second segment where Slow Food board member and career baker David Chaffin offers a how-to for baking the loaves.