The Eastern Long Island Hospital Auxiliary, a 125-member volunteer group that fundraises for Stony Brook’s Greenport-based Eastern Long Island Hospital (SBELIH), raised a record $555,000 in 2022.

This record-breaking donation adds to the Auxiliary’s total fundraising contribution of more than $2.35 million in gifts over the last five years, achieving continually new highs. The ELIH Auxiliary hit a record in 2013 with $378,000, then broke their record in 2016 with over $400,000, exceeded $500,000 in 2019, and set a record again in 2021 with $510,000.

The year 2022 also marked the 65th anniversary of the Volunteer Services Division of the ELIH Auxiliary.

“I am both grateful and proud that the ELIH Auxiliary continues to support Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital,” said Paul J. Connor, Chief Administrative Officer of SBELIH. “They continue to be an asset to the hospital and the community.”

The ELIH Auxiliary raises funds to support SBELIH throughout the year with events such as the Dream Green Extravaganza, a car/cash giveaway and more.

They also operate the ELIH Auxiliary Opportunity Shop, a thrift store in Greenport Village, and this year will reopen the hospital’s gift shop. The Auxiliary has raised nearly $20 million since its inception in 1905, outpacing all other similar groups that fundraise for hospitals throughout New York.

Past donations have benefited the hospital with vital equipment, such as a new ventilator, as well as operational costs that have had a direct impact on the programs and services SBELIH offers patients.

“The ELIH Auxiliary is thrilled to continue to support Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital,” Auxiliary President Helene V. Fall said. “Our volunteers love giving back to the hospital, which is such an important part of the North Fork community.”

Can they break their record again in 2023?

Anyone interested in joining the ELIH Auxiliary — to get a smart pink jacket and perhaps help them achieve another fundraising record — can visit elih.stonybrookmedicine.edu/auxiliary.