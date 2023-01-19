Fourth Balenciaga Thief Sentenced to Prison

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The last of four people convicted of stealing $94,000 of handbags from Balenciaga in East Hampton last year was sentenced January 17 to prison.

Suffolk County Court Judge Anthony S. Senft, Jr. sentenced Baseemah Davis to two to six years in prison for her role in the brazen theft on Main Street midday on Thursday March 3, 2022. The 34-year-old woman had pleaded guilty in August to criminal possession of stolen property and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

“Large-scale retail theft results in consequences for our communities,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney.

Authorities said Davis, 29-year-old Ali Harris, 25-year-old Wazir Rodgers and 26-year-old Jamal Johns, all of Newark, New Jersey were captured on surveillance video stealing the handbags and fleeing the scene with an unidentified woman who escaped following a police chase.

One woman had asked a store salesperson if they had a particular shoe in her size, but when the worker went to check, the five assailants ransacked the store and fled with 34 bags in a Dodge Durango.

The other three suspects who were apprehended also pleaded guilty.

Smalls was sentenced to three and a half to seven years in prison. Rodgers and Harris were each sentenced to three to nine years in prison.