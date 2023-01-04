Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Habitat for Humanity of Long Island is partnering with local craft breweries, bars and distilleries, selling special craft brew and spirits cards to raise funds for building more affordable homes on Long Island.

“The House That Beer Built” fundraising campaign seeks to sell up to 1,000 Craft Brew & Spirits Tour Cards, worth $200 or more, for just $50 each which can be redeemed at over 20 Long Island breweries and bars throughout all of 2023 (now–December 31).

Each card entitles its owner to one free beer or drink at each of the participating venues, including Peconic County Brewing, übergeek Brewing Company and Twin Fork Beer Co. in Riverhead, Greenport Harbor Brewing in Peconic, and Westhampton Beach Brewing Company.

Beyond the East End, partners include Bluepoint Brewery, Aroogas, The Better Man Distilling Company, Tap Room, and Village Idiot Pub in Patchogue; Ghost Brewing Company, Destination Unknown, Great South Bay Brewery, The Brewers Collective Beer Company, and Tap Room in Bay Shore; Spider Bite Beer Company, and 1940s Brewing Company in Holbrook; South Shore Brewery in Oceanside; Bellport Brewing Company and more (including all other Tap Room and Village Idiot locations around Long Island).

Find the complete list of participating breweries here.

All net proceeds from the sale of each card will help Habitat for Humanity Long Island‘s mission to bring communities together to help families build strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter.

The collected funds will be used in summer 2023 to build a new affordable home — The House That Beer Built — for a deserving family. And when the time comes, representatives from each of the partnering establishments will join Habitat’s staff and volunteers to raise the walls on the new home.

While the organization builds homes for people all over Nassau and Suffolk, Habitat for Humanity of Long Island has made an impact here on the East End.

As recently as December 12 of 2022, they completed an affordable home in East Hampton for a local veteran and his son who had been living in a basement apartment that was inadequate for their needs.

Craft Brew & Spirits cards can be purchased online at habtitatliny.org or at Long Island ReStore, located at 2111 Lakeland Avenue in Ronkonkoma.