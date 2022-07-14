Greenport Harbor Brewing Celebrates 13 Years of Great Beers

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Greenport Harbor Brewing Company is celebrating 13 years in business with lots of beer this Saturday, July 16 at their Peconic location. As an ode to their customers, family and friends, the brewery’s anniversary bash will feature music, entertainment, food and drinks from 3–9 p.m.

East End band The Realm will perform their reggae, rock and ska style music, from 5–8 p.m. Art and jewelry will be on display, and attendees will have the opportunity to get henna tattoos, try hula hooping, and enjoy food and ice cream from the Good Humor ice cream truck.

Greenport Harbor Has a New Brew

In honor of the milestone, Greenport Harbor Brewing is also releasing a new beer, Anniversary 13: Blended Barrel Aged Saison, “a blend that highlights many facets of who and what we are,” explains GHBC co-owner Betsy Liegey, noting that the beer is “a celebration of 13 years of big dreams, collaboration and community” and includes “various threads of some of our favorite core offerings.”

Brewed in Peconic and cellared in Greenport using seasoned red wine barrels provided by friends down the street from Greenport Harbor Brewing, the new brew is “shepherded along by our team on a journey that started long before the first drop of beer was ever brewed,” Liegy continues, adding that it’s canned without any additional fermentables “to capture this fleeting moment in time.”

It is 7.5% ABV.

Greenport Harbor Brewing: History

Founded in 2009 by John Liegey and Rich Vandenburgh, Greenport Harbor Brewing Company came out of a love for beer and the North Fork. Between the vineyards, fresh food and relaxed culture they felt that Greenport was the place to be, taking over the old firehouse in the village.

Since then, the brewery has expanded, adding two tasting room locations and a restaurant, and began bottling their popular beers, which are distributed to locations across New York, Connecticut and New Jersey.

Greenport Harbor Brewing Company’s 13th anniversary bash will be held at 42155 Main Road in Peconic. Other events this season include live music from Sonic Gumbo, Eastbound Freight, Audawind, Dinny Keg, and Who Are Those Guys, plus trivia contests throughout the summer.

Learn more at greenportharborbrewing.com.