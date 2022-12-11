Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Habitat for Humanity of Long Island will host a dedication ceremony in East Hampton on Monday, December 12 at 10 a.m. to celebrate the house they built for a local veteran and his son.

Matt Charron, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who grew up on Long Island, and his teenage son Jackson currently live together in a basement apartment that is inadequate for the needs of two people, according to Habitat for Humanity of LI, but they will soon enjoy their new home at 50 Thomas Avenue, near Sportime Amagansett.

Charron, who for the past 12 years has worked for The East Hampton Star newspaper, said in an announcement for the dedication that partnering with Habitat would allow him to put down roots. “Being a single parent, stability for my son has been my number one priority. I view owning a home as the ultimate milestone in reaching stability,” the father and veteran continued, adding, “The word family resonates with me. Family helps and supports each other. I am so grateful for the opportunity to be part of the Habitat family.”

To take part in the program, Charron and his son will fulfill 300 hours of “sweat equity,” helping to build their home and houses for others in the program. In addition, they will go through financial preparation classes and volunteer for community service.

Each homeowner will sign a 30-year mortgage with 2% interest, with Habitat for Humanity of Long Island holding a second mortgage.

The home dedication is the successful culmination of Habitat of Long Island’s 2022 Veteran Blitz Build, a program co-sponsored by PSEG Long Island and build partner Ben Krupinski Builder with support from H.B. Millwork, Ned Stevens Gutter Cleaning, Palermo Paving, Quackenbush Cesspools, Window World and other subcontractors to complete the project.

Ray Harden of Ben Krupinski Builder, with fellow principal Stratton Schellinger, grew up in the area and donated their company’s time and expertise to oversee the home’s construction.

“Building this house means Matt can continue to afford to live and work in the Town of East Hampton, where he grew up, and to see his son grow up here too,” Harden said. “We are proud to partake in such an important local project and for such an upstanding member of our community. We appreciate the hard work of all who worked with us and alongside the Habitat team to make this happen.”

Lou Debrino, PSEG Long Island’s vice president of customer services, added, “We have been proud to partner with Habitat for Humanity of Long Island for many years, helping to build houses so Long Islanders can continue to flourish in the communities they call home. We are honored to join them again, working to build a home for Matt and his family, being able to give back to a veteran that has himself given so much.”

Aaron Levy, Chief Business Development Officer of Window World of Long Island also shared that his company was pleased to be part of the project. “We were additionally inspired to be involved and supply the building materials for both windows and siding when we learned the home would be for an American Veteran,” he continued, pointing out, “We’re proud to work with such amazing vendor partners, who, even with industry wide material shortages, went above and beyond by rushing the products for this meaningful build. We’re so excited to get this veteran into a beautiful new home and the positive impact we hope it will make.”

Finally, Habitat for Humanity of Long Island CEO and Executive Director Lee Silberman said, “Veterans, who defend our country each and every day, deserve all the support our community can give. The Veterans Blitz Build program – which lets us build unique partnerships with builders, sponsors, and volunteer groups – accelerates completion of new-build projects like this one. This dedication celebrates the completion of our 236th home on Long Island, and we hope to build another home for a veteran in the future.”