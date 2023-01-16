Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and detectives from the Southampton Town Police Department are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate four people who police say used counterfeit money at a store in Bridgehampton this month.

In a press release sent out Monday, January 16, police say a group of four men used forged $10 and $20 bills to make purchases at Walgreens in Bridgehampton Commons, located at at 2102 Montauk Highway, last Monday, January 9 at approximately 7 p.m.

According to police, the men were captured using the fake cash in video footage. Suffolk Police distributed the images along with their plea for help identifying the men this week.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about this counterfeit cash or the men spending it can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching “P3 Tips,” or online at P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.