Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Southampton Town Police detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who they say stole from a Hampton Bays store on more than one occasion in June.

According to police, the man, shown masked in the photo above, stole assorted items from Rite Aid, located at 50 East Montauk Highway in Hampton Bays, on June 17 and June 18.

He fled in a possible 2018-2020 Nissan Rogue Sport S with New York plates KME6419, also seen pictured above, which was possibly switched from another vehicle, police report.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at p3tips.com.

All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.