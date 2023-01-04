Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Southold Historical Museum is launching its 2023 Winter Lecture Series with a return to an in-person format this year and a “Local Farming Through the Years” theme.

Along with fishing, farming is among the most notable industries from Southold Town’s history as the fertile land and access to the sea for shipping made Southold an ideal agricultural site.

The Winter Lecture Series will highlight this important legacy, which continues today at various local farms — which provide for the thriving North Fork culinary and restaurant scene — and, of course, at the flourishing vineyards and wineries.

The first lecture, “The Wickham Family’s Farming Tradition,” will take place at the Southold Town Recreation Center in Peconic (970 Peconic Lane) on Wednesday, January 18 at 4 p.m. Guest speaker Tom Wickham will share his family’s long farming heritage dating as far back as the 1600s.

The Wickhams have been farming continually for many generations, even as the agricultural trade has transformed through the centuries.

A former Southold Town Supervisor and a trained research scientist, Tom Wickham and his family own Wickham’s Fruit Farm in Cutchogue.

“The theme for this year’s Winter Lecture Series is such a natural fit as so many of us have fallen in love with the farmland that surrounds us. These talks, some of which will be presented by active farmers, offer a unique opportunity to understand this vital part of our history,” Southold Historical Museum Executive Director Deanna Witte-Walker says in an announcement for the lecture series, also noting her gratitude to participating speakers and NOFO Real Estate, which is sponsoring the program.

The Winter Lecture Series is free and open to the public. Programs such this and others like it support the Southold Historical Museum‘s mission to promote interest in and education about local history.

Up Next at Southold Historical Museum

The “Local Farming through the Years” Lecture series continues in February (date to be decided) with Suffolk County Legislator Al Krupski, a fifth-generation farmer and owner of Krupski’s Pumpkin Farm in Peconic.

In March (date TBD), Long Island Migrant Labor Camps: Dust for Blood (2021) author Mark Torres will speak.

For more information on this event or other museum programs, call 631-765-5500, email [email protected] or visit southoldhistorical.org.