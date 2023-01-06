Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Enjoy everything the North Fork has to offer including live shows, outdoor adventures, art exhibitions, workshops and more this weekend, January 6–12, 2023.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

Space Oddity at The Suffolk

Friday, January 6, 8 p.m.

Join The Suffolk for this multimedia exploration of the life and career of David Bowie, who was known for being one of the bestselling musical artists of all time. Tickets start at $45, and doors open at 7 p.m.

118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Erin Chase at Twin Fork Brewery

Saturday, January 7

Enjoy the haunting vocals and guitar strumming of Erin Chase at the Twin Fork Brewery, where you can also sample fine IPAs and ales.

807 Raynor Avenue, Riverhead. 631-209-4322, twinforkbeer.com

Popcorn and a Movie: Where the Crawdads Sing

Sunday, January 8, 1–3:30 p.m.

Head on out to the Riverhead Library for a screening of Where the Crawdads Sing, a murder mystery story based on the book by Delia Owens. The library will supply the popcorn!

330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4762, riverheadlibrary.org

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Winter Sowing

Thursday, January 12, 2–4 p.m.

Learn how to plant veggie and flower seedlings outdoors during the colder months at the Southold Library. No greenhouses or light setups are required. The event is free and you can register ahead of time online.

53705 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

East End Food Market

Saturday, January 7, 9–11 a.m.

Enjoy this special food market featuring wares from local food, wine, craft and farm vendors. There will also be live music and special activities.

139 Main Road, Riverhead. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

Cottage Wine Dinner at Bedell Cellars

Saturday, January 7, 6–8:30 p.m.

Head on out to Bedell Cellars for this night of elegant dining featuring five courses from chefs Jonathan Shearman and Max Mohrmann of Fyr & Salt. They will be paired with small-batch wines from Bedell’s winemaker Marin Brennan. Appetizers, salads, fresh pasta, a surf-and-turf entree and dessert will all be part of the fun. Wine club members will enjoy a 15% discount.

36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com

Chocology Fudge Pairing at Pindar Vineyards

Sunday, January 8, noon–4 p.m.

Head on out to Pindar Vineyards for a fun pairing of three handmade fudge pieces from Chocology in Stony Brook matched with three delicious Pindar wines. Reservations are required.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

Pilates & Barre Class at the Giving Room

Wednesday, January 11, 10:15 a.m.

Sign up ahead of time for this open-level class that combines Pilates mat exercises, the Barre and props to strengthen your mind and body.

56215 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-6670, givingroom.net

Geek Talks at übergeek

Thursday, January 12, 7–9 p.m.

Head on out for great beer and conversation at übergeek Brewing Company, where the SoFo Sharks will bring the enlightening conversation, and Piesans Pizza will provide the food.

400 Hallett Avenue, Riverhead. 631-381-0848, ubergeekbrewing.com

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

Influences: Art Exhibition

Through January 7

Head on out to the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library to view this exhibition that explores the extent to which teachers influence their students’ work. This show includes the paintings of Diane Alec Smith, who was briefly a student of the late Jaqueline Penney. All of the work is available for purchase.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

The Landscape: National Juried Small Works Exhibition

Through January 16

Don’t miss one of the last weekends to check out this fascinating exhibition at the Alex Ferrone Gallery, which features 55 works by 44 different national artists working in photography, painting and mixed media. The theme of the exhibition is “The Landscape,” and works will be available for purchase.

25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

