Greenport Cherry Blossom Festival 2024 Returns April 20

What better way to celebrate spring than at Greenport’s annual Cherry Blossom Festival?

The 2024 Cherry Blossom Festival officially kicks off on Saturday, April 20 at Third Street Park.

“This event celebrates nature,” says Deborah Pittorino, founder of the AgroCouncil, sponsor of the festival.

Greenport is home to more than 300 cherry trees in 1 square mile of the village. When the trees are in bloom, the fluffy, fragrant blossoms give the entire village a magical feeling. The festival, begun in 2017, draws visitors from all over Long Island and beyond to enjoy the blossoms’ beauty.

Each May, the residents of this historic village celebrate the blossoming of its beautiful trees. The flowers are glorious for their all-too-short week. Then, the village is awash in pink-and-white blossom snow.

“Join the residents of our historic village as we celebrate the return of the warmth of the sun,” the village states on its website. “Our beautiful spring blossoming trees, including Kwanzan Cherry and Aristocrat Pear, shake off winter gloom with vibrant displays.”

This year, the Run for the Petals 5K will launch the festival on Saturday, April 20. The 5K route loops along cherry-tree-lined streets and concludes at Third Street Park. The 9 a.m. run — rain or shine — is followed by a medal ceremony at 10:15 a.m. After that, there will be Japanese-inspired entertainment with kabuki dancers and other entertainers, as well as activities for children.

The $30 registration fee includes a T-shirt. Those interested should visit events.elitefeats.com/24petals to register.

The blooms span mid-April to mid-or late-May, sometimes longer, depending on the species of the trees and the weather.

According to Pittorino, “Each varietal blooms at a different time, so there are always blossoms to see.”

Free walking maps guide visitors along the best blossom-viewing route. The maps show the location of the trees, labeled by variety, as well as participating businesses. Maps will be available at the kickoff event at the Third Street Park on April 20. They are available throughout the season at the AgroCouncil’s information center in the lobby of the Greenporter Hotel (326 Front Street), at many businesses and at agrocouncil.org.

The varieties of cherry trees — all labeled on the map by location — include Okame Cherry, Yoshino Cherry, Snow Goose Cherry, Sargent’s Cherry and Kwanzan cherry. In addition to the cherry trees, there are Aristocrat Pear and Crabapple trees in bloom, also labeled on the map.

The trees are located primarily along village streets north and east of Front Street, where most of the businesses are located. The residential peninsula south of Front Street, spanning Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Streets, also promises to be a photographer’s delight.

According to Pittorino, the cherry blossom festival draws a certain type of tourist. “You see people with cameras, people with binoculars,” she says. “The blossoms are stunning.”

The route loops together with local businesses. Greenport village restaurants and shops are embracing the cherry blossom theme, with offerings of cherry blossom tea, blossom desserts and cherry-inspired gifts.

“It gets people out before the height of the season,” says Pittorino. People don’t need enticement to enjoy the North Fork in the summer and fall, but the early spring is a quieter season. “Now is when businesses need the traffic.”

The AgroCouncil is an agricultural advocacy organization whose mission is to promote education, awareness and conservation in farming communities. With increasing tourism and a growing population, advocacy to maintain the character and viability of farming is essential. AgroCouncil aids in connecting people to the existing farming infrastructure.

“The AgroCouncil provides local residents, tourists and corporate groups with easy and regular access to a visitation and training center that is open year-round. The visitors’ center provides brochures, maps and trained staff to assist guests in experiences with nature, with activities ranging from working on a farm for the day, visiting a craft beverage operation, to providing details on aquaculture excursions or fishing charters.”

Greenport Village was designated an official Tree City by the National Arbor Day Foundation. The Tree City program, established in 1976, recognizes and supports communities that are committed to environmental change. Trees bring many benefits, including cooler temperatures, cleaner air, higher property values and healthier residents. The Village of Greenport Tree Committee plants and maintains the cherry trees in the village.

Proceeds from the event are divided among the village’s Tree Committee, Business Improvement District (BID) and the AgroCouncil.

For additional information, contact the AgroCouncil at 631-500-0850, email [email protected] or visit agrocouncil.org.