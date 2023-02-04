Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Bridgehampton Inn & Restaurant is extending the romantic mood through all of February. Enjoy an overnight stay with a free breakfast and dinner for two, plus an unrevealed gift, available Wednesday through Sunday.

The package rates begin at $595 for weekend nights and $495 for weekdays. Reservations can be made at 631-537-3660. Nothing says love quite like the restaurant’s opera cake, which entails layers of almond sponge cake with a potent coffee syrup and a French buttercream ganache.

Other tasty desserts include the vanilla crème brûlée, profiteroles and ricotta mascarpone mousse.

Almond Restaurant in Bridgehampton continues their acclaimed “Artist & Writers” series on Thursday, February 9 at 7 p.m. featuring author Sylvie Bigar. In collaboration with the FoodLab at Stony Brook University, a three-course family style meal will be served with one glass of wine or draft beer for $59, plus gratuity.

Reservations are required and can be made by calling the restaurant directly at 631-537-5665.

Coche Comedor is here to rid you of your winter blues. Every Tuesday through Thursday from 5–7 p.m., diners may enjoy $15 flights of frozen margaritas, complete with delicious small plates crafted by Chef Juan Juarez. The chef’s selections will change weekly and the promotion will be confined to the bar area only.

Honest Man’s Beverage Director Chimene Macnaughton says of these evenings, “Anybody who’s weathered a winter out east is familiar with this stretch we’re in now where we collectively wonder if we’ll ever see another daffodil bloom. We can all surely use some funning up!” We can get behind that!

The Bell & Anchor in Sag Harbor has announced they will offer daily specials every Tuesday through Sunday beginning at 5:30 p.m. The specials are available for dine-in exclusively.

The specials, subject to change, include Pork Milanese Night on Tuesday, Lobster Night on Wednesday, Bouillabaisse Night on Thursday and last not but least, Moules Frites Night on Sunday. Scrumptious appetizers are also being served.

Did You Know?

Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More can supply all the snacks you can possibly ask for during your football watch party. The game-day menu features quesadillas, pigs in a blanket, a 50-piece bucket of wings, grilled Buffalo chicken salad, brisket or chicken chili, a shrimp cocktail platter, crudites, stuffed potato skins, guacamole, and sliders or nachos with choices of brisket, pork or chicken.

Cheeseburger sliders are also available. Enjoy a free 12-pack of beer for every $125 spent. That’s right, stacked with snacks. Order now by calling 631-604-6470.

You can pre-order your Valentine’s Day package from Amber Waves Farm now. It includes chocolate-covered organic strawberries, handcrafted flower bouquets and local candles, and it’s sure to make your special someone happy.

Wölffer Estate Vineyard is continuing their “Candlelight Fridays” music series. Acts include Rumor Has It on Friday, February 3, the Certain Moves Duo on February 10 and Paris Ray on February 17.

Jeff LeBlanc will host the intimate show and musicians will play from 4:30–7 p.m. in Wölffer’s stunning tasting room. We’re also loving their recently debuted Oishii Cider, which is a transfixing mix of wine, cider and sake.

Bits & Bites:

Dave and Julie Marcley of the iconic Dave’s Grill are lending their culinary and front-of-house talents to the Montauk Lake Club’s restaurant this summer. The menu will feature many of the dishes for which their restaurant was renowned.

Winter Long Island Restaurant Week is entering the final stretch! The promotion ends this Sunday, and great restaurants throughout the East End are offering delicious, discounted menus:

Lulu Kitchen & Bar and Page at 63 Main in Sag Harbor, Calissa in Water Mill, Bamboo in Southampton, Fauna in Westhampton Beach, Jean-Georges at Topping Rose House and Elaia Estiatorio in Bridgehampton, Legends Restaurant in New Suffolk, On the Docks in Aquebogue, Farm Country Kitchen and Digger’s Ale N’ Eats in Riverhead and the Cooperage Inn in Baiting Hollow. Bamboo will have a $27 dinner.

Specials will be offered every night that the restaurant is open, with the exception of Saturday when they may only be offered until 7 p.m. The full list of restaurants can be found at longislandrestaurantweek.com.