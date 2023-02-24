Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Power Women with Victoria Schneps” podcast, Schneps Media President Victoria Schneps introduces you to an outstanding, powerful woman who has discovered the keys to success and is willing to share that secret with Victoria’s listeners.

Camille Joseph Varlack

This week on the Power Women podcast, Vicki speaks with Camille Joseph Varlack, Chief of Staff to the Mayor of the City of New York, about the people who impacted her early life, her secrets to success and her role working for NYC Mayor Eric Adams.

Tune in to the “Power Women with Victoria Schneps” podcast here.

Produced by Jacquelyn DeStasio and Eric Hercules