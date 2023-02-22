Juliet 2021 Pinot Noir Defies Boxed Wine Expectations

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

For something a bit different to welcome spring, pinot noir lovers may want to try the Juliet 2021 Pinot Noir. Juliet is considered a luxury boxed wine brand, which may sound like a bit of an oxymoron since boxed wines aren’t often viewed as “luxury.”

Juliet 2021 Pinot Noir

The “box” really isn’t boxed shaped at all, and the beautiful packaging will look absolutely lovely on your Easter table or on your table during a bridal shower or any spring celebration. Juliet’s “Eco-Magnum” holds two regular-sized bottles of wine, and the wine stays fresh for up to six weeks after opening.

This is a huge plus because aside from parties, this is a great purchase for the wine drinker who may want to open, but not finish, a bottle within the usual two or three days. This is when wine in glass bottles may start to lose a bit of their flavor.

The cost is $45.99. That isn’t the bargain price most expect from a boxed wine brand, but after sampling both the rosé and pinot noir versions of this California wine, you can rest assured the price for the pinot noir is well worth it.

While the aromatics, or nose, on this Juliet 2021 Pinot Noir wine are notably muted, the rich and bright flavors explode on the palate.

There are ripe and fresh flavors of raspberry and cherry, and light notes of baking spice. And the mouth feel on this medium-bodied wine is smooth. For a regular bottle of $23 pinot noir, this wine definitely drinks at, or above, its price point.

Other plusses: the Juliet brand is vegan friendly, low sugar, low calorie, gluten-free, has no artificial additives, is sustainable and responsibly sourced.

Visit drinkjuliet.com