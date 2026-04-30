U.S. Open Kick Off Party
1 minute 04/30/2026
Ocean Veiw Terrace Inn- Adrianna & Yanni Poulmentis
Andy Byer, Sheetal Bavi & Frank Knoll
Brenda Simmons & Debbie Woods
Dan's Papers: Cathy Geopfert
Connect One Bank Representitives Shay Doyle, Debbie Lapadula, John Vicedomini, Tara Fordham, Angie Reese, Kyle Butcher.jpg
Dylan Doherty, Liz Millstein & John Regan
London Jewelers: Gabrieka Herrera & Kieran Mason
Gina Attardi & Andrew Acar
Aleksandra Kardwell & Symona Kichen
Shay Doyle, Mark Matthews & Mark Antilety
Michael Variale- East End Entertainment
Rolis Rachel & Peter Ambrose
Shari Calderone & Suffolk County Legislature Anne Welker
Southampton Chamber: Besin Cukaj, Karen Connoly, Ashley Doroska
The Southampton Chamber of Commerce hosted a kickoff U.S. Open cocktail party at the Southampton Publick House. Led by Executive Director Karen Connolly, the event celebrated the upcoming 126th U.S. Open returning to Shinnecock Hills Golf Club this June. Local business leaders and community members gathered to welcome the prestigious championship back to the East End.