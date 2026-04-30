Southampton

U.S. Open Kick Off Party

By
1 minute 04/30/2026
Ocean Veiw Terrace Inn- Adrianna & Yanni Poulmentis

Ocean Veiw Terrace Inn- Adrianna & Yanni Poulmentis

Julie Froehlich
Andy Byer, Sheetal Bavi & Frank Knoll

Andy Byer, Sheetal Bavi & Frank Knoll

Julie Froehlich
Brenda Simmons & Debbie Woods

Brenda Simmons & Debbie Woods

Julie Froehlich
Dan's Papers: Cathy Geopfert

Dan's Papers: Cathy Geopfert

Julie Froehlich
Connect One Bank Representitives Shay Doyle, Debbie Lapadula, John Vicedomini, Tara Fordham, Angie Reese, Kyle Butcher.jpg

Connect One Bank Representitives Shay Doyle, Debbie Lapadula, John Vicedomini, Tara Fordham, Angie Reese, Kyle Butcher.jpg

Julie Froehlich
Dylan Doherty, Liz Millstein & John Regan

Dylan Doherty, Liz Millstein & John Regan

Julie Froehlich
London Jewelers: Gabrieka Herrera & Kieran Mason

London Jewelers: Gabrieka Herrera & Kieran Mason

Julie Froehlich
Gina Attardi & Andrew Acar

Gina Attardi & Andrew Acar

Julie Froehlich
Aleksandra Kardwell & Symona Kichen

Aleksandra Kardwell & Symona Kichen

Julie Froehlich
Shay Doyle, Mark Matthews & Mark Antilety

Shay Doyle, Mark Matthews & Mark Antilety

Julie Froehlich
Michael Variale- East End Entertainment

Michael Variale- East End Entertainment

Julie Froehlich
Rolis Rachel & Peter Ambrose

Rolis Rachel & Peter Ambrose

Julie Froehlich
Shari Calderone & Suffolk County Legislature Anne Welker

Shari Calderone & Suffolk County Legislature Anne Welker

Julie Froehlich
Southampton Chamber: Besin Cukaj, Karen Connoly, Ashley Doroska

Southampton Chamber: Besin Cukaj, Karen Connoly, Ashley Doroska

Julie Froehlich

The Southampton Chamber of Commerce hosted a kickoff U.S. Open cocktail party at the Southampton Publick House. Led by Executive Director Karen Connolly, the event celebrated the upcoming 126th U.S. Open returning to Shinnecock Hills Golf Club this June. Local business leaders and community members gathered to welcome the prestigious championship back to the East End. 

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