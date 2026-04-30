U.S. Open Kick Off Party

Ocean Veiw Terrace Inn- Adrianna & Yanni Poulmentis Julie Froehlich Andy Byer, Sheetal Bavi & Frank Knoll Julie Froehlich Brenda Simmons & Debbie Woods Julie Froehlich Dan's Papers: Cathy Geopfert Julie Froehlich Connect One Bank Representitives Shay Doyle, Debbie Lapadula, John Vicedomini, Tara Fordham, Angie Reese, Kyle Butcher.jpg Julie Froehlich Dylan Doherty, Liz Millstein & John Regan Julie Froehlich London Jewelers: Gabrieka Herrera & Kieran Mason Julie Froehlich Gina Attardi & Andrew Acar Julie Froehlich Aleksandra Kardwell & Symona Kichen Julie Froehlich Shay Doyle, Mark Matthews & Mark Antilety Julie Froehlich Michael Variale- East End Entertainment Julie Froehlich Rolis Rachel & Peter Ambrose Julie Froehlich Shari Calderone & Suffolk County Legislature Anne Welker Julie Froehlich Southampton Chamber: Besin Cukaj, Karen Connoly, Ashley Doroska Julie Froehlich

The Southampton Chamber of Commerce hosted a kickoff U.S. Open cocktail party at the Southampton Publick House. Led by Executive Director Karen Connolly, the event celebrated the upcoming 126th U.S. Open returning to Shinnecock Hills Golf Club this June. Local business leaders and community members gathered to welcome the prestigious championship back to the East End.