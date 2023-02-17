Podcasts

A-Lister Podcast: Meet Frank Sorrentino, Chairman, CEO & Founder of ConnectOne Bank

By Posted on
Frank Sorrentino, Chairman, CEO & Founder of ConnectOne Bank
Frank Sorrentino

In each episode of the “Victoria’s A-Lister” podcast, Schneps Media President Victoria Schneps introduces you to an outstanding, powerful man who has discovered the keys to success and is willing to share that secret with Victoria’s listeners.

Frank Sorrentino, Chairman, CEO & Founder of ConnectOne Bank

This week on the Victoria’s A-Lister podcast, Vicki speaks with Frank Sorrentino of ConnectOne Bank about the people who impacted his early life, his role as Chairman, CEO and Founder, and his secrets to success.

ConnectOne Bank recently opened an East Hampton office.

Frank Sorrentino, Chairman, CEO and Founder of ConnectOne Bank

Victoria’s A-Lister Podcast


Tune in to the “Victoria’s A-Lister” podcast here.

Tune in to the “Power Women with Victoria Schneps” podcast here.

Produced by Jacquelyn DeStasio and Eric Hercules

