ConnectOne Bank Opening New East Hampton Office

ConnectOne Bank is expanding its Long Island presence with the opening in late October of a new loan production office in East Hampton, its second office in the greater LI area, the company announced.

The new office on Main Street will be headed by ConnectOne Vice President and Business Development Officer Margie Meighan, who has more than 30 years of experience in lending and retail banking in the local market.

“I am very excited to join the ConnectOne Bank team and support the growth of its people-first business model,” said Meighan.

The announcement comes on the heels of ConnectOne’s recent expansion to West Palm Beach, Fla., providing an additional banking hub to its New York-centric clients. With total assets nearing $9 billion, ConnectOne offers a full suite of banking and lending services to commercial, small business and consumer clients.

“We are thrilled about the expansion of our banking model onto the East End,” said ConnectOne Bank Chairman and CEO Frank Sorrentino III. “Since the establishment of our Melville office, we’ve seen growing demand from local small businesses for a bank that understands community roots. We’re also thrilled to have someone of Margie’s caliber and local expertise lead the charge in this market.”